Kapil Sharma, Shankar Mahadevan steal the show at Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par’s prerelease bash

The star quotient didn’t stop there. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali also made a surprise appearance, welcomed warmly by Aamir as guests broke into cheerful chants of “Sachin! Sachin!” Among the other notable attendees were Aamir’s ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao, director RS Prasanna, and the full composer trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who’ve crafted the soundtrack for Sitaare Zameen Par.

The film, directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’s RS Prasanna, is the Hindi remake of the Spanish sports dramedy Champions and features Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The cast also includes ten newcomers, marking their debut in this heartfelt underdog story. Co-produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, the film hits cinemas on 20 June.