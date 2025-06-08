Kapil Sharma, Shankar Mahadevan steal the show at Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par’s prerelease bash

Aamir Khan hosted an exclusive musical night at his residence to mark the upcoming release of his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, and it turned out to be an unforgettable evening of music, laughter and celebrity camaraderie.
The event, attended by close friends and collaborators, came into the public eye after comedian-actor Kapil Sharma shared a video of the festivities on social media. The clip, which quickly gained traction online, featured Kapil jamming with celebrated singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan in an impromptu musical session that earned warm applause from the intimate audience—Aamir included.
Kapil, known for his singing prowess on The Kapil Sharma Show, showcased his range with classical raagas, surprising even Mahadevan. “A special evening with the special sitaare of Sitaare Zameen Par,” Kapil captioned the video, thanking Aamir for the night and wishing the team well ahead of the film’s release on 20 June. Another viral clip from the evening captured a rare sight—Ranbir Kapoor, freshly clean-shaven, posing for a group photo with the film’s ensemble cast. Aamir, ever the gracious host, joined in upon the guests' request.
The star quotient didn’t stop there. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali also made a surprise appearance, welcomed warmly by Aamir as guests broke into cheerful chants of “Sachin! Sachin!” Among the other notable attendees were Aamir’s ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao, director RS Prasanna, and the full composer trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who’ve crafted the soundtrack for Sitaare Zameen Par.
The film, directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’s RS Prasanna, is the Hindi remake of the Spanish sports dramedy Champions and features Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The cast also includes ten newcomers, marking their debut in this heartfelt underdog story. Co-produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, the film hits cinemas on 20 June.