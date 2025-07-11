Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan dismiss divorce rumours following backlash over collaboration

Actress Nayanthara has dismissed rumours that she is divorcing her husband, director-producer Vignesh Shivan. The rumours began circulating on social media following a viral fake screengrab that claimed Nayanthara referred to her marriage as “a big mistake” and disparaged her husband.
It showed her and Vignesh sitting on grass and looking at something off-camera, captioned, “Our reaction when we see loopy news about us!” with a rolling-eyes emoji. This playful rebuttal was referenced by multiple news outlets which reported that the post “conveyed that there is no strain in their relationship”.
The breakup rumours gained traction amid criticism directed at the couple for their association with choreographer Jani Master, who has been accused under the POCSO act. In early July 2025, Jani’s involvement in their upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany sparked social media backlash. He was arrested in September 2024 for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor and later released on conditional bail. His National Award for the song Megam Karukkatha was subsequently revoked.
Vignesh had shared an Instagram Story featuring Jani on set, describing him affectionately as “Sweet Master Ji” and praising “Team LIK”, which triggered netizens. Broad online criticism questioned the couple’s judgement and ethics, with prominent voices like singer Chinmayi Sripaada on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting this as inconsistent with Nayanthara’s advocacy for women’s rights.
Despite the controversy and ensuing rumours, Nayanthara and Vignesh have shown no signs of distress in their marriage. The couple first met on the set of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), became engaged in 2021, and married on 9 June 2022. They welcomed identical twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, through surrogacy in September 2022.
Nayanthara remains active professionally, with her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale (2024) drawing both praise and criticism; she also faced a legal notice from the producers of Chandramukhi over the alleged use of unauthorised footage.
Meanwhile, Vignesh’s Love Insurance Kompany, which features actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty alongside Jani Master’s choreography, is scheduled for release on 18 September 2025.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.