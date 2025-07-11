Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan dismiss divorce rumours following backlash over collaboration

Actress Nayanthara has dismissed rumours that she is divorcing her husband, director-producer Vignesh Shivan. The rumours began circulating on social media following a viral fake screengrab that claimed Nayanthara referred to her marriage as “a big mistake” and disparaged her husband.

Nayanthara responded to these claims with a light-hearted Instagram story

It showed her and Vignesh sitting on grass and looking at something off-camera, captioned, “Our reaction when we see loopy news about us!” with a rolling-eyes emoji. This playful rebuttal was referenced by multiple news outlets which reported that the post “conveyed that there is no strain in their relationship”.

The breakup rumours gained traction amid criticism directed at the couple for their association with choreographer Jani Master, who has been accused under the POCSO act. In early July 2025, Jani’s involvement in their upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany sparked social media backlash. He was arrested in September 2024 for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor and later released on conditional bail. His National Award for the song Megam Karukkatha was subsequently revoked.

Vignesh had shared an Instagram Story featuring Jani on set, describing him affectionately as “Sweet Master Ji” and praising “Team LIK”, which triggered netizens. Broad online criticism questioned the couple’s judgement and ethics, with prominent voices like singer Chinmayi Sripaada on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting this as inconsistent with Nayanthara’s advocacy for women’s rights.