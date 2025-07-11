What is Avneet Kaur’s net worth?

Beyond her professional work, Avneet lives in a well-appointed apartment in Mumbai, known for its upscale location and luxurious interiors. She also owns multiple properties in Punjab. Her growing list of assets includes a fleet of high-end vehicles such as a Range Rover, Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Cadillac, and Skoda Kodiaq.

Her lifestyle also reflects a penchant for fashion and luxury brands, with a collection of designer handbags from names like Dior, Gucci, and Prada, and an extensive wardrobe of premium footwear, particularly Jordans. She is one of the few celebrities in Mumbai to have a walk-in closet, not something celebrities can brag about easily.

Kaur’s journey began on the reality show DID Little Masters in 2010, when she was just eight years old. Though she exited before the semi-finals, it opened the doors to acting roles in serials like Meri Maa, Savitri, and Hamari Sister Didi. She gained wider recognition with her performances in Chandra Nandini and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where she played lead roles. Her film debut came in 2014 with Mardaani, followed by appearances in Qarib Qarib Singlle and Mardaani 2. In 2023, she starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru, her first leading role in a Bollywood film, produced by Kangana Ranaut.

In addition to screen roles, Avneet has featured in a number of music videos and established herself as a go-to face for youth-centric brands. Her social media influence has become a crucial component of her professional identity, with over 32 million followers on Instagram alone.

Her achievements have been recognised with multiple awards, including the Bharat Icon Award for Best Child Actress and a Best Actress honour for her television work in 2013. She also placed as the second runner-up in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.