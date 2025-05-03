Virat Kohli's accidental Instagram like on Avneet Kaur’s post sparks internet frenzy

In today’s world of constant connectivity, even a simple double-tap can create quite a buzz, just ask Virat Kohli. The Indian cricket legend found himself in the middle of an unexpected online frenzy this week when fans noticed he had liked a photo of actress Avneet Kaur on Instagram. Although he quickly unliked it, screenshots had already circulated, sparking a flood of reactions, memes, and wild speculation.
The post in question showcased Avneet in a chic green crop top and a printed wrap skirt, a fashionable look that might have slipped under the radar in other circumstances. But with Virat Kohli’s verified account showing up among the likes, the internet went wild. Some users humorously blamed Kohli’s young son Akaay (“Beta, papa ka phone do”), while others brought Anushka Sharma into the mix with funny memes, joking, “Birthday wale din, vo bhi?”
As the chatter grew, Virat took to his Instagram Stories to set the record straight. “While clearing my feed, it seems the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction,” he explained. “There was absolutely no intent behind it. I kindly ask that no unnecessary assumptions be made.”
His phrase “algorithm mistakenly registered an interaction” quickly became meme fodder. One user quipped, “Kids: ‘my account got hacked.’ Men: ‘my PR agent liked the post.’ Legend: ‘the algorithm did it.’”
Avneet Kaur, already a well-known figure thanks to her roles in television and digital films, is no stranger to trending online, but this time, it wasn’t for her work. Meanwhile, Virat, who continues to shine in the IPL season, unintentionally scored a viral moment off the field.