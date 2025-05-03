Virat Kohli reveals his RCB roommate preference—And it’s not Swastik Chikara

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend Virat Kohli has made his roommate preference loud and clear—and it’s not rookie batter Swastik Chikara. While speaking at a light-hearted promotional event, the former RCB skipper was asked which teammate he would, and wouldn’t, room with while travelling. Virat didn’t mince words.
“I wouldn’t say it’s Swastik Chikara. Because he doesn’t leave me alone, so definitely not him,” Virat Kohli said, laughing in a video shared on RCB’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Swastik Chikara, yet to debut in IPL 2025, has become somewhat of a shadow around Virat. From calling him ‘big brother’ to borrowing his perfume without asking, Swastik’s admiration seems to have crossed over into overzealous fandom. He’s often spotted trailing Virat on the field, handing him drinks or just hanging around—like a very committed backstage assistant.
The incident might’ve been shared in jest, but Virat’s words suggest the senior batter is seeking a little breathing room. Still, it’s all love in the RCB camp, and Virat didn’t shy away from expressing interest in getting to know another teammate better—wicket keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. “Jitesh is really funny, but we haven’t spoken much yet. I’d like to room with him,” Virat said, noting the Vidarbha cricketer’s street-smart personality.
While Jitesh hasn’t fired with the bat this season—scoring just 121 runs from 7 innings—he’s clearly left a positive impression on Kohli off the field. Meanwhile, Kohli himself is having a stellar IPL 2025, currently sitting as the third-highest run-scorer with 443 runs. RCB, too, are on a roll, with seven wins from 10 matches and a playoff berth within reach.