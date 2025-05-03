Virat Kohli reveals his RCB roommate preference—And it’s not Swastik Chikara

“I wouldn’t say it’s Swastik Chikara. Because he doesn’t leave me alone, so definitely not him,” Virat Kohli said, laughing in a video shared on RCB’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Swastik Chikara, yet to debut in IPL 2025, has become somewhat of a shadow around Virat. From calling him ‘big brother’ to borrowing his perfume without asking, Swastik’s admiration seems to have crossed over into overzealous fandom. He’s often spotted trailing Virat on the field, handing him drinks or just hanging around—like a very committed backstage assistant.

The incident might’ve been shared in jest, but Virat’s words suggest the senior batter is seeking a little breathing room. Still, it’s all love in the RCB camp, and Virat didn’t shy away from expressing interest in getting to know another teammate better—wicket keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. “Jitesh is really funny, but we haven’t spoken much yet. I’d like to room with him,” Virat said, noting the Vidarbha cricketer’s street-smart personality.