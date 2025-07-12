Celebs

Anne Hathaway’s epic 2026 comeback: Devil Wears Prada 2, Verity, The Odyssey & more

Anne Hathaway is set for a blockbuster 2026 with major film releases including The Devil Wears Prada 2, Verity and The Odyssey. Here's why the Oscar-winner’s return to cinema is her biggest year yet
Anne Hathaway is ready to take over 2026 with a film lineup that reads like a cinephile’s dream. The Oscar-winning actress, known for effortlessly shifting between comedy, drama, sci-fi and musicals, is making one of the most anticipated comebacks in recent memory. Headlining major releases like The Devil Wears Prada 2, Verity, The Odyssey and Flowervale Street, Hathaway is showing the industry — and fans — that she’s back in full force and possibly better than ever.

Anne Hathaway returns to the big screen with a blockbuster year in 2026

Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada 2, releasing May 1, 2026

Last year we saw Anne Hathaway’s most recent big-screen theatrical release was the psychological thriller Mothers’ Instinct, which premiered in July 2024. Although she had another film in 2024 — The Idea of You — that was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in May 2024, it wasn’t a theatrical release.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway reprises her iconic role

Fashionistas and film lovers alike are buzzing over The Devil Wears Prada 2, releasing May 1, 2026. Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs, now navigating the high-stakes world of digital media, reuniting with Meryl Streep’s icy Miranda Priestly and Emily Blunt’s razor-sharp Emily Charlton. With Kenneth Branagh directing and a new generation of actors joining the cast, this sequel promises smart satire, runway drama and generational evolution, making it one of the most hyped releases of the year.

Anne Hathaway’s leaked pictures from the sets of Verity

Verity and Flowervale Street

While Prada brings nostalgia, Hathaway’s darker turns in Verity and Flowervale Street highlight her dramatic versatility. In Verity (May 15, 2026), she takes on the role of a woman unraveling disturbing secrets, adapted from Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. Then in Flowervale Street, a sci-fi mystery directed by David Robert Mitchell and co-starring Ewan McGregor, Hathaway plays a woman caught between timelines, emotion and dread.

Anne Hathaway’s leaked pictures from the sets of The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan

The Odyssey and Mother Mary

One of the year’s biggest cinematic undertakings is The Odyssey, a mythic retelling of Homer’s epic from Christopher Nolan. Slated for a July 2026 release, the film stars Hathaway alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya, placing her at the heart of another Nolan-led ensemble. She also stars in Mother Mary, a stylised music-infused drama directed by David Lowery, adding more emotional layers and genre variety to her already impressive 2026 slate.

Anne Hathaway from Princess Diaries franchise
Princess Diaries 3 and other rumoured projects

With rumours swirling about The Princess Diaries 3, fans are hoping to see Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis return to Genovia. Alongside this, she’s also reportedly involved in projects like Yesteryear and a festive romance film — proving she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

