Did Ashish Chanchlani confirm dating Elli AvrRam through his latest post?

It was being speculated for some time now that YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is romantically involved with actress Elli AvrRam. Now, putting the rumour mills to rest, the couple has decided to make their relationship Insta official with a heart-melting post.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani makes it Insta-official with Elli AvrRam

Ashish and Elli dropped a joint Instagram post on Saturday, confirming their relationship status. The love-filled photo showed the two posing by the water in the backdrop of a stone bridge, looking blissfully happy in each other’s company. Elli was seen in Ashish’s arms holding a bouquet of flowers in the still captioned, "Finally."

This post is being taken as an affirmation of their relationship by the netizens. As soon as the post was uploaded, netizens started flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages. Actor Pulkit Samrat commented, "Congratulations!!," along with two red heart emojis.