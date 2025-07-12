Sohail Khan becomes proud owner of Khan Tigers — a World Padel League team

Actor Sohail Khan has found a new love in Padel. What started as a casual bonding activity with his kids, soon became a passion. Sohail has now even become a proud owner of Khan Tigers, a team in Season 3 of the World Padel League (WPL).

Sohail Khan becomes owner of Khan Tigers

Co-founded by tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi, WPL is expected to take place between August 12 and August 16 this year at the NESCO Center in Goregaon, Mumbai. The latest season will have six franchises, featuring 36 top international players.

Sharing his excitement, Sohail said, “Playing any sport is a great way to channel one’s energy positively. It helps achieve discipline, maintain a healthy body, and keeps you away from all the vices and amp; distractions — and that’s exactly what happened with me as well. All my life I have been involved with sports. While growing up, squash was my go-to sport, and it kept me active and focused. I feel blessed that my kids share the same mindset about being athletic and have been involved in sports throughout.”