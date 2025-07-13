Daboo Mallik reaches out to son Amaal Mallik after his painful breakup

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has candidly spoken about a painful chapter in his personal life, revealing that a significant romantic relationship ended due to religious differences.

In a recent interview, Amaal shared how the relationship came to an abrupt end

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal described the romance as “pure and beautiful,” but said he always knew it might not last due to the rigid mindset and religious expectations of the girl’s family.

“There were a lot of rigid, religious and understanding factors from the girl's side and her parents. And someone in Bollywood, musician, they just didn't want to have that for their kid,” he shared.

Amaal revealed that shortly after their breakup, the girl got married. Recounting a poignant moment, he recalled, “There was this gig I was about to perform, when she called me and said, ‘I'm just going to get married, but you come through now I'll not get married.’” Despite the emotional plea, Amaal declined, explaining that her parents never respected his career or family.

This deeply personal revelation came to light when an entertainment platform shared a post summarizing Amaal’s struggles, including his emotional turmoil during the making of Kabir Singh, a film he was working on at the time.

His father reached out in a comment, saying: "Son...Remember your father is always here. I know your pain and I love you to eternity. There can be noone like you."