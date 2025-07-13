Daboo Mallik reaches out to son Amaal Mallik after his painful breakup

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has candidly spoken about a painful chapter in his personal life, revealing that a significant romantic relationship ended due to religious differences.
Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal described the romance as “pure and beautiful,” but said he always knew it might not last due to the rigid mindset and religious expectations of the girl’s family.
“There were a lot of rigid, religious and understanding factors from the girl's side and her parents. And someone in Bollywood, musician, they just didn't want to have that for their kid,” he shared.
Amaal revealed that shortly after their breakup, the girl got married. Recounting a poignant moment, he recalled, “There was this gig I was about to perform, when she called me and said, ‘I'm just going to get married, but you come through now I'll not get married.’” Despite the emotional plea, Amaal declined, explaining that her parents never respected his career or family.
This deeply personal revelation came to light when an entertainment platform shared a post summarizing Amaal’s struggles, including his emotional turmoil during the making of Kabir Singh, a film he was working on at the time.
His father reached out in a comment, saying: "Son...Remember your father is always here. I know your pain and I love you to eternity. There can be noone like you."
“Son … Remember Your Father is always there … I know your pain and I love you to eternity … there can be none like you.”
This is not the first time Amaal has spoken about emotional challenges. In March 2025, he took to Instagram, before later deleting the post, to discuss his battle with clinical depression and the toll of strained family relationships. In the post, Amaal wrote:
“I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially too, but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings.”
He added that his decision to distance himself from his family was not driven by resentment but was essential for his healing.
“From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional.”
Amaal Mallik, the elder son of Daboo and Jyothi Malik and brother of popular singer Armaan Malik, made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Jai Ho, starring Salman Khan. He gained wider recognition with his work on M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and has since become a prominent name in the Indian music industry.
