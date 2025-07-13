Liam Payne’s two secret albums may be released soon: Here’s what we know

Eight months after Liam Payne’s untimely death, new reports suggest that fans may soon hear previously unreleased music from the late One Direction star. Reports suggest Liam had secretly recorded two full-length albums before his tragic passing in October 2024.

Sources close to the singer revealed that the unreleased albums include some of Liam’s most personal work to date, created during a rare period of sobriety and self-reflection.

The first album was recorded in Camden, North London, in collaboration with acclaimed producer Jamie Scott, known for working with top British artists.

The second album took shape over the summer of 2024 across Palm Beach, Florida, and Sweden while Liam was living in the United States with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. This period marked a positive shift in his life, with friends noting his renewed focus on music and wellness.

However, reports also indicate that Liam was under the influence of multiple substances at the time of his death.

Liam Payne died at age 31 on October 16, 2024, after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. An official investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death remains ongoing.