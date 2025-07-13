Liam Payne’s two secret albums may be released soon: Here’s what we know

Eight months after Liam Payne’s untimely death, new reports suggest that fans may soon hear previously unreleased music from the late One Direction star. Reports suggest Liam had secretly recorded two full-length albums before his tragic passing in October 2024.
The first album was recorded in Camden, North London, in collaboration with acclaimed producer Jamie Scott, known for working with top British artists.
The second album took shape over the summer of 2024 across Palm Beach, Florida, and Sweden while Liam was living in the United States with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. This period marked a positive shift in his life, with friends noting his renewed focus on music and wellness.
However, reports also indicate that Liam was under the influence of multiple substances at the time of his death.
Liam Payne died at age 31 on October 16, 2024, after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. An official investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death remains ongoing.
Posting a series of throwback photos, she wrote:
“8 months ago today, I lost my best friend and someone I thought I had so much more time and life left to share with. Liam was the kind of person you’d start missing the moment you walked out the door... Now facing the reality that I live in a constant state of missing you is something I still can’t fully wrap my head around.”
She added, “I am trying to live my life as best I can for now and live it for you. I miss you more than words can say... I love you my angel 444.”
In what would be one of his last projects, Liam starred in “Building The Band,” a musical reality show now available to stream on Netflix. The show was filmed shortly before his passing and offers fans a final glimpse of the artist doing what he loved most.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.