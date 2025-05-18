‘Building the Band’: Where to watch Liam Payne’s final show

Liam Payne’s final on-screen appearance is set to debut this summer in Building the Band, a reality music competition that now doubles as a heartfelt tribute to the late One Direction star. Filmed just weeks before his tragic death in October 2024, the series captures Liam in high spirits, mentoring hopeful singers and doing what he loved most: sharing music and uplifting talent.
Building the Band will premiere exclusively on Netflix in the summer of 2025. The show will be available for global streaming, with three climactic live episodes—filmed at Manchester’s Aviva Studios—serving as the grand finale. Netflix confirmed the release during its upfront presentation, where Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said, “People will be obsessed with Building the Band coming this summer.”
Netflix has confirmed that they consulted with Liam’s family before moving forward with the series. “Liam was in great spirits during filming, so everyone is thrilled that fans will get to see the ‘real’ him one last time,” a source shared with The Sun. “It’s going to be bittersweet when the show airs… they’ve given it their blessing.”
Hosted by AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, the show also features Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland as judges. Contestants will be tasked with forming bands based on musical chemistry, without ever meeting face-to-face. Netflix describes it as a competition filled with “incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal – to discover the next great music band.”
The series wraps up with three live episodes recorded in front of an audience at Manchester’s Aviva Studios. Fans have already shared touching stories about seeing Liam during the filming, adding even more emotional depth to the show.