Vanessa Hudgens is expecting her second child with husband Cole Tucker

The new baby will make them parents of two children under the age of two. Hudgens first confirmed her debut pregnancy on the Oscars 2024 red carpet, debuting her baby bump in a sleek black gown. While the couple hasn’t revealed the due date or the baby’s gender, fans are eagerly awaiting updates.

Vanessa and Cole met during a Zoom meditation session in 2020 and went public with their relationship later that year. The pair got engaged in early 2023 and tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023. Since then, the couple has kept much of their family life away from the spotlight.