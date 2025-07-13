Varun Grover questions Air India crash report, slams one-sided findings

This limited disclosure has sparked widespread concern among aviation professionals, many of whom argue that releasing a fragment of a longer cockpit conversation without context is both unfair and misleading. Several pilot unions and aviation associations have accused the AAIB of rushing to a conclusion and placing undue blame on the flight crew, all while potentially absolving deeper mechanical or procedural failures.

Varun, who has previously used his platform to speak out on social and political issues, echoed these concerns with a scathing social media post, suggesting the report favours Western corporate interests. His post has since gone viral, triggering a wave of online debate about transparency, accountability, and the influence of global aviation giants in crash investigations.

As pressure mounts, many are now calling for the full cockpit voice recordings to be released and for a more detailed investigation that considers all possible causes. With public trust shaken, the final report — still months away — will likely face intense scrutiny.