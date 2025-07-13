Varun Grover questions Air India crash report, slams one-sided findings

The fallout from the Air India Flight 171 crash continues to intensify as public figures and experts alike weigh in on the controversial preliminary report released by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Among the loudest voices is that of writer and lyricist Varun Grover, who took to social media to express strong disapproval of the findings — accusing investigators of shielding the aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, from blame.
The report, which examines the tragic incident that killed 260 passengers and crew in Ahmedabad last month, has been criticised for suggesting pilot error without presenting the full context. According to the AAIB, the crash was caused by fuel supply being cut to both engines shortly after takeoff. Cockpit audio, as summarised in the report, points to a confusing exchange between the two pilots regarding this action — but only a single line of paraphrased dialogue has been shared publicly.
This limited disclosure has sparked widespread concern among aviation professionals, many of whom argue that releasing a fragment of a longer cockpit conversation without context is both unfair and misleading. Several pilot unions and aviation associations have accused the AAIB of rushing to a conclusion and placing undue blame on the flight crew, all while potentially absolving deeper mechanical or procedural failures.
Varun, who has previously used his platform to speak out on social and political issues, echoed these concerns with a scathing social media post, suggesting the report favours Western corporate interests. His post has since gone viral, triggering a wave of online debate about transparency, accountability, and the influence of global aviation giants in crash investigations.
As pressure mounts, many are now calling for the full cockpit voice recordings to be released and for a more detailed investigation that considers all possible causes. With public trust shaken, the final report — still months away — will likely face intense scrutiny.
