Abdu Rozik held at Dubai airport over theft allegation

Although social media was abuzz with unverified reports claiming he had been arrested, his team has clarified that he was not arrested but only detained for questioning in connection with a theft allegation. In a statement shared by his management agency, S-Line Project, they emphasized: “Abdu was not arrested. He cooperated fully with the police, gave his statement, and was subsequently released. He is set to attend an award ceremony in Dubai later today.”

The agency also pushed back against what they described as “misleading” coverage in the media, asserting that they plan to pursue legal action to defend Abdu’s name and public image. “There is a lot being said that isn’t true,” they added. “We will be sharing the complete story soon and ensure that Abdu’s fans in India and beyond know the facts.” Earlier, other reports cited his team confirming the detention, stating: “We are aware he was taken into custody over a theft complaint. That’s all we can say at this time.”