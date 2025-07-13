Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

Tributes have flooded in from across the country, with actor Vishnu Manchu among the first to express his grief. Sharing a heartfelt note on social media along with a picture of the late actor, Vishnu remembered him as a towering figure in Indian cinema. “He was more than just an actor—he was a legend,” Vishnu wrote. “Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao garu brought soul to every role, whether it was a comic relief, a formidable villain, or a heartfelt character part. His presence on screen was magnetic, and his range as an actor unmatched.”

Vishnu also recalled working alongside him in several films, describing those moments as both a privilege and an inspiration. “His performances shaped my love for storytelling and the craft of acting. While we’ve lost him physically, his work will continue to echo through generations of film lovers,” he added. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also paid tribute, stating that Rao’s contributions to cinema and theater over nearly four decades would remain unforgettable. “His versatility made him a beloved figure in Telugu cinema. From powerful antagonists to emotionally complex characters, his portrayals left a deep impression. His passing is a monumental loss to the industry,” he said.