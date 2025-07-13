Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

Renowned actor and Padma Shri awardee Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday at the age of 83, marking the end of an era in Indian cinema. His death, reportedly due to age-related health complications, has left the film industry and his countless admirers in mourning.
Tributes have flooded in from across the country, with actor Vishnu Manchu among the first to express his grief. Sharing a heartfelt note on social media along with a picture of the late actor, Vishnu remembered him as a towering figure in Indian cinema. “He was more than just an actor—he was a legend,” Vishnu wrote. “Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao garu brought soul to every role, whether it was a comic relief, a formidable villain, or a heartfelt character part. His presence on screen was magnetic, and his range as an actor unmatched.”
Vishnu also recalled working alongside him in several films, describing those moments as both a privilege and an inspiration. “His performances shaped my love for storytelling and the craft of acting. While we’ve lost him physically, his work will continue to echo through generations of film lovers,” he added. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also paid tribute, stating that Rao’s contributions to cinema and theater over nearly four decades would remain unforgettable. “His versatility made him a beloved figure in Telugu cinema. From powerful antagonists to emotionally complex characters, his portrayals left a deep impression. His passing is a monumental loss to the industry,” he said.
Apart from his cinematic legacy, Kota Srinivasa Rao also served as a legislator. He was elected as an MLA from Vijayawada in 1999, extending his influence into public service.
With over 500 films to his credit across languages and a career spanning from his 1978 debut Pranam Khareedu, Rao was honored with the Padma Shri in 2015. His talent, dedication, and distinct voice made him a household name and a respected pillar of Indian cinema.