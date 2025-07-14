Badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap announce separation

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, two of India’s most celebrated badminton players, had a relationship that blossomed over years of camaraderie and shared dedication to the sport. The duo tied the knot on December 14, 2018, in a quiet ceremony in Hyderabad.

Saina and Kashyap trained together for years at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. According to multiple interviews and reports, they were in a relationship for nearly a decade before getting married. However, they never publicly confirmed their dating timeline until just before their wedding in December 2018. Reports at the time of their wedding (from 2018) suggested they had been dating since around 2008–2010, but kept it private.

Both players represented India at multiple global tournaments, including the Olympics, and supported each other through their respective careers. The news of their separation has come as a surprise to fans, but the statement from Nehwal reflects a mutual, respectful decision focused on individual growth and healing.