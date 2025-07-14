Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel set for summer wedding in Sicily

The wedding won’t just be a celebration—it’ll be a full-blown party. With no cut-off for the bar and an open-ended timeline, guests can expect the festivities to go well into the early hours. The pair are reportedly making sure it’s an unforgettable night for their inner circle, with a star-studded guest list and an emphasis on fun over formality.

Though they’ve kept the exact details under wraps, sources say the wedding will be anything but conventional. From the décor to the music, the vibe will be true to Charli and George’s shared creative vision. With their packed schedules finally easing up by mid-August, the couple is expected to shift gears and focus entirely on final preparations.

Fans who’ve followed their relationship—from studio collaborations to red carpet appearances—will know that Charli and George have always marched to their own beat. And now, it seems their wedding will be no different. Expect fashion-forward fits, plenty of A-list guests, and a backdrop straight out of a Mediterranean dream. Sicily is calling, and Charli XCX is ready to walk down the aisle—her way.