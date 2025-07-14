Pregnant Rihanna scores big at Smurfs premiere with RZA and Riot

But the true stars of the moment? Her little boys, dressed to impress and clearly loving every minute of their front-row pass to blue carpet fun. The high point for the toddlers came when they got to meet Papa Smurf himself — a moment that had both RZA and Riot grinning from ear to ear.

Rihanna, who lends her voice to the role of Smurfette in the animated film, seemed to enjoy the premiere as much as her kids, sharing smiles and soaking in the family fun. The event marked a rare public appearance with both her sons, just ahead of her growing family’s next chapter. A perfect mix of Hollywood glitz and heartfelt parenting, the event offered a glimpse into Rihanna’s evolving role — from global hitmaker to devoted mum of (soon-to-be) three. The Smurfs film, featuring Rihanna’s voice role, is already gaining buzz ahead of release, but the singer’s appearance at the premiere with her boys was the headline-making moment of the evening.