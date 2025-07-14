Pregnant Rihanna scores big at Smurfs premiere with RZA and Riot

It was a superstar-meets-Smurfs moment in Los Angeles, and Rihanna brought the full squad. On Sunday, July 13, the global pop star and beauty mogul showed up glowing — and not just from the pregnancy — at the Smurfs premiere at Paramount Theatre. The 37-year-old, who’s currently expecting baby number three with A$AP Rocky, arrived hand-in-hand with her two sons, RZA (age 3) and Riot (almost 2), making the red carpet feel more like a family playground.
Wearing a rich chocolate-brown ensemble with a dramatic ball skirt, leather jacket, and lace-detailed top, Rihanna turned heads as usual, blending glamour with a glowing bump. Her hair swept up in a neat updo, she effortlessly balanced movie star sparkle with mum-on-duty grace.
But the true stars of the moment? Her little boys, dressed to impress and clearly loving every minute of their front-row pass to blue carpet fun. The high point for the toddlers came when they got to meet Papa Smurf himself — a moment that had both RZA and Riot grinning from ear to ear.
Rihanna, who lends her voice to the role of Smurfette in the animated film, seemed to enjoy the premiere as much as her kids, sharing smiles and soaking in the family fun. The event marked a rare public appearance with both her sons, just ahead of her growing family’s next chapter. A perfect mix of Hollywood glitz and heartfelt parenting, the event offered a glimpse into Rihanna’s evolving role — from global hitmaker to devoted mum of (soon-to-be) three. The Smurfs film, featuring Rihanna’s voice role, is already gaining buzz ahead of release, but the singer’s appearance at the premiere with her boys was the headline-making moment of the evening.
