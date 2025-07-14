Could Sydney Sweeney be the next Bond girl in franchise revamp?

Hollywood’s rising star Sydney Sweeney is reportedly being eyed for a leading role in the upcoming reboot of the James Bond film series. Best known for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, the American actress could be stepping into the spotlight as the next Bond girl—a role that has historically launched careers and defined eras in pop culture.
According to early reports, Dune and Sicario director Denis Villeneuve is the top contender to direct the reboot. Insiders suggest Denis is interested in working with Sweeney, following a series of high-profile encounters between the two, including a much-noticed appearance together at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. Also present at the event was Ana de Armas, who starred as a Bond girl in No Time to Die (2021) and is currently co-starring with Sweeney in Ron Howard’s upcoming thriller Eden.
Adding more fuel to the speculation, Sweeney was recently seen at Jeff Bezos’s wedding in Venice. Given that Bezos’s company Amazon now owns MGM—home to the Bond franchise—this sighting has sparked chatter about internal support for her casting. Industry watchers say this could be a strategic move aimed at refreshing the brand and drawing in younger audiences.
With Daniel Craig having exited the role of James Bond after No Time to Die, speculation around the future of the franchise has been intense. While actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton are still front-runners to take on the role of 007, Sweeney’s possible involvement hints at a fresh direction for the new era of Bond films.
If cast, the role would be a major milestone for Sweeney, positioning her alongside an elite list of actresses who have shared screen time with the legendary spy. It would also signal a more modern and inclusive take on the Bond universe—something fans and critics alike have been calling for. While nothing has been officially confirmed, all signs point to Sydney Sweeney being a strong contender as the next face of the Bond girl legacy.
