Could Sydney Sweeney be the next Bond girl in franchise revamp?

Adding more fuel to the speculation, Sweeney was recently seen at Jeff Bezos’s wedding in Venice. Given that Bezos’s company Amazon now owns MGM—home to the Bond franchise—this sighting has sparked chatter about internal support for her casting. Industry watchers say this could be a strategic move aimed at refreshing the brand and drawing in younger audiences.

With Daniel Craig having exited the role of James Bond after No Time to Die, speculation around the future of the franchise has been intense. While actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton are still front-runners to take on the role of 007, Sweeney’s possible involvement hints at a fresh direction for the new era of Bond films.

If cast, the role would be a major milestone for Sweeney, positioning her alongside an elite list of actresses who have shared screen time with the legendary spy. It would also signal a more modern and inclusive take on the Bond universe—something fans and critics alike have been calling for. While nothing has been officially confirmed, all signs point to Sydney Sweeney being a strong contender as the next face of the Bond girl legacy.