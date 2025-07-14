Jacqueline Fernandez makes her Wimbledon debut in white pantsuit

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez hit the iconic lawns of Wimbledon for the first time, adding a dash of glamour to the Women’s Final. Marking her first-ever visit to the prestigious tournament, she turned heads with her smart sense of style.

Jacqueline's ensemble matched the traditional white look that the sport demands

Jacqueline was seen dolled up in a white pantsuit and was carrying a white Bottega Veneta clutch, worth ₹2,60,000. Avneet Kaur also accompanied her to the event.

"When in London!! My first ever Wimbledon. Definitely not my last!" she shared on her Instagram post.