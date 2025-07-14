Jacqueline Fernandez makes her Wimbledon debut in white pantsuit

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez hit the iconic lawns of Wimbledon for the first time, adding a dash of glamour to the Women’s Final. Marking her first-ever visit to the prestigious tournament, she turned heads with her smart sense of style.
Jacqueline was seen dolled up in a white pantsuit and was carrying a white Bottega Veneta clutch, worth ₹2,60,000. Avneet Kaur also accompanied her to the event.
"When in London!! My first ever Wimbledon. Definitely not my last!" she shared on her Instagram post.
Recently, Jacqueline was seen in Fateh, which released January 10 this year. Directed by Sonu Sood in his debut, this action‑thriller featured Jacqueline as Khushi Sharma alongside Sonu Sood, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz.
She also returned as a lead to Housefull 5 and is headlining Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate, a musical‑drama series on JioHotstar opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh.
