Jennifer Lopez uneasy as Ben Affleck plans podcast with Matt Damon

While fans might be eager to hear Ben and Matt trade stories, insiders claim Jennifer sees potential trouble ahead. Having recently separated from Ben, the global superstar is said to be cautious about what details might resurface — especially in a relaxed, long-form format that encourages candid chat.

Ben, 52, is reportedly intrigued by the idea, not just for its creative potential but as a smart business move. The podcast would sit under the banner of Artists Equity, his and Matt’s joint venture focused on reshaping content ownership. With low production costs and high curiosity value, the format seems like a win — at least on paper. For Jennifer, 54, the stakes are a bit different. After years of carefully managing her public image across music, film, and fashion, she may be bracing for another round of headlines — the kind she’d rather leave behind.

The idea of a 'tell-all' podcast may still be on the drawing board, but the buzz around it is a clear sign of how the lines between celebrity, business and personal history are becoming increasingly blurred. In the age of oversharing, even A-listers are finding it harder to keep the past in the past.