John Krasinski’s costly mistake on 'The Office' that lost him thousands in royalties

Before John Krasinski became a household name as Jim Halpert on the hit sitcom The Office, he made a spontaneous decision that seemed harmless at the time. But little did he know, that move would cost him tens of thousands of dollars in missed royalties.
It all started when John, excited about landing his breakout role, decided to take a road trip to Scranton, Pennsylvania, the real-life setting of The Office. With a friend in tow, he drove around the town, capturing authentic shots of Scranton using a camera mounted on his car’s sunroof.
When he returned, John showed the footage to The Office creator Greg Daniels. Impressed by the genuine feel of the clips, Daniels asked if he could use the footage for the show’s opening credits. He offered John $1,000 for the rights, which the young actor happily accepted.
What seemed like a friendly gesture quickly became a classic case of an opportunity missed. The footage he shot would go on to feature in hundreds of episodes, spanning multiple seasons, countless reruns, streaming services, and international broadcasts.
Had he negotiated a royalty deal instead of a one-time fee, the actor could have earned a significant stream of passive income, potentially tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years.
Thankfully, his career wasn’t defined by this early oversight. He has since become a respected actor, director, and producer, known for successful projects like A Quiet Place and Jack Ryan.
Yet, this little-known anecdote remains a surprising example of how a small act of goodwill, or perhaps oversight, can come with a hefty price tag.
