John Krasinski’s costly mistake on 'The Office' that lost him thousands in royalties

Before John Krasinski became a household name as Jim Halpert on the hit sitcom The Office, he made a spontaneous decision that seemed harmless at the time. But little did he know, that move would cost him tens of thousands of dollars in missed royalties.

John Krasinski accepted just $1,000 for his footage of Scranton, Pennsylvania

It all started when John, excited about landing his breakout role, decided to take a road trip to Scranton, Pennsylvania, the real-life setting of The Office. With a friend in tow, he drove around the town, capturing authentic shots of Scranton using a camera mounted on his car’s sunroof.

When he returned, John showed the footage to The Office creator Greg Daniels. Impressed by the genuine feel of the clips, Daniels asked if he could use the footage for the show’s opening credits. He offered John $1,000 for the rights, which the young actor happily accepted.