How to Train Your Dragon soars past Pixar’s Elio in US box office battle

Elio’s production journey has been far from smooth. Originally slated for an early 2024 release, the film saw a last-minute creative shuffle. Coco co-director Adrian Molina was replaced mid-way by Turning Red filmmaker Domee Shi and Burrow writer Madeline Sharafian. Some of its early buzz—such as America Ferrera’s D23 announcement as Elio’s mum—didn’t even make it to the final cut, as the character was removed entirely. Despite receiving a respectable CinemaScore grade of “A” and generally positive reviews, Elio is trailing well behind Pixar’s previous hits like Inside Out 2, which notched $1.7 billion globally. With a production budget of $150 million, the film’s lukewarm $14 million international haul does little to ease concerns.

Elsewhere in the rankings, 28 Years Later—the long-awaited third entry in Danny Boyle’s apocalyptic zombie series—landed at No. 2 with $30 million. The Sony Pictures release, which picks up nearly three decades after the rage virus outbreak, has earned praise from critics (90% on Rotten Tomatoes) but garnered a mixed “B” CinemaScore from audiences. Other notable performers include the fifth-week run of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch live-action remake, still drawing family crowds with $9.7 million, and A24’s slow-burning romance Materialists, which has made $24 million to date. With F1 and Megan 2.0 set to drop next weekend, the summer box office race is just heating up.