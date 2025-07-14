Legendary actress B Saroja Devi passes away at 87: Rajinikanth, Simran, Vikram Prabhu and others pay tribute

Legendary South Indian actress B Saroja Devi, known for her work across multiple languages, passed away at the age of 87 due to age-related health issues.

Legendary actress B Saroja Devi passes away at 87

According to reports, Saroja Devi was found unresponsive at her home in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. Though she was immediately taken to the hospital, doctors declared her dead. Tributes poured in from across the country as celebrities and fans mourned the sad demise of veteran actress B Saroja Devi. Social media was flooded with heartfelt messages remembering her immense contribution to Indian cinema and the legacy she leaves behind.

Offering his condolences, Rajinikanth tweeted, “The legendary actress Saroja Devi, who captured the hearts of millions of fans, is no longer with us. May her soul rest in peace. #SarojaDevi.”