Javed Akhtar gives session on Urdu at British Parliament, Shabana shares picture

Javed Akhtar gives session on Urdu at British Parliament

Shabana took to Instagram, where she shared a picture featuring the couple posing in front of the British Parliament. She captioned the post, “At the British parliament where #Javed Akhtar had a session on #Urdu at the #House Of Lords.”

The veteran actress on July 11 had shared a sweet father-son moment between Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar enjoying ice cream. Taking to Instagram, she posted a candid photo of Javed and Farhan sitting at a small ice cream parlour, enjoying their treats. Shabana captioned the image, “Father and son enjoying ice-cream at a tiny ice-cream parlour. All indulgences allowed on holidays.”