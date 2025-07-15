Sofía Vergara’s sister Sandra Vergara enters the world of Selling Sunset season 9

As the show gears up for its ninth season, returning cast members include Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, Alanna Gold, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, and the Oppenheim brothers, Jason and Brett. But with new personalities entering the scene, old rivalries might take a backseat to new tensions.

Netflix has hinted at plenty of surprises in the upcoming episodes, teasing major shake-ups and unexpected storylines. Season 8 ended on a dramatic note, and from all indications, Season 9 will pick up right where it left off — complete with social media spats, unresolved office feuds, and fierce competition for the city’s most exclusive listings.

Sandra, who also happens to be Sofía Vergara’s adoptive sister and cousin, brings more than just celebrity sparkle. She has experience, style, and a keen eye for luxury — all of which could help her stand out in an already stacked cast of power players. As the real estate deals get bigger and the drama deeper, all eyes are now on Sandra Vergara to see how she handles the heat inside the O Group’s glossy world. Selling Sunset Season 9 doesn’t have a release date yet, but one thing’s clear: things are about to get even more binge-worthy.