Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar dies

Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar, known for starring in Manoj Kumar’s Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and producing hit television shows Om Namah Shivay and Adalat, has passed away at a hospital here, a family friend said on Tuesday. He was 79.

Manoj was suffering from acute pneumonia and was admitted to an intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

“He passed away this morning at 11 am due to pneumonia at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was unwell and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday as he was having fever, cold and cough. He was admitted to the ICU due to his age,” Manoj’s close associate and family friend Ajay Shukla, told a news agency.

Ajay said Dheeraj Kumar’s last rites will be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Wednesday. Dheeraj’s family confirmed the news of his death in a statement.

“With heartfelt sorrow, we announce the passing of veteran actor, producer and Director and beloved human being Dheeraj Kumar on Tuesday, 15th July 2025, around 12 noon, surrounded by family...”

“He was always laughing, always giving, and always present—for his family, friends, and the industry at large. A true gentleman, he was a father figure, friend, and guide to many. He will be remembered not just as an actor, but as a mentor, a gentle soul, and a true gentleman. We thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time,” the family said.

Dheeraj Kumar’s career spanned over five decades in both cinema and television. He began his journey in the entertainment industry as a finalist in a 1965 talent contest that also featured superstar Rajesh Khanna and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

He went on to act in several Hindi and Punjabi films, beginning with the 1970 film Raaton Ka Raja, which he headlined. He followed it up with supporting roles in movies such as Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Sargam (1979) and Kranti (1981).

In Punjabi cinema, Dheeraj was a prominent figure and acted in over 20 films between 1970 and 1984. In 1986, he founded Creative Eye Limited, a production house that went on to play a significant role in shaping Indian television.

Under his leadership, the company produced popular mythological and family dramas like Om Namah Shivay, which ran on Doordarshan National from 1997 to 2001, as well as Shree Ganesh, Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati, Adalat and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann.