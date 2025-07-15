Vidyut Jammwal lands Dhalsim role in Street Fighter live-action film

For the uninitiated, Dhalsim debuted in 1991 as a pacifist monk who joins the world’s most dangerous fighting tournament—not for glory, but to provide for his village. He may have the ability to extend his limbs and torch opponents with mystic fire, but his moral compass is steady. A rare blend of brute power and quiet spirituality.

It’s a surprisingly elegant fit for Vidyut, whose own journey has been anything but formulaic. A trained Kalaripayattu martial artist with real-world combat chops, he’s long campaigned for more authentic action cinema. Sources close to the project say he was "intentional" about picking Street Fighter as his American launchpad—and given the character's physical and philosophical demands, it makes sense.

The cast is shaping up to be as eclectic as the game itself. Andrew Koji takes on Ryu, Noah Centineo plays Ken, Callina Liang is Chun-Li, and David Dastmalchian will face off as M. Bison. And yes, that’s Jason Momoa as a possibly green-haired Blanka, and 50 Cent as the muscle-bound Balrog. As for Vidyut, this isn't just a career move—it’s a statement: Bollywood’s action men are done being background extras in Hollywood. They’re coming for the spotlight.