When Lisa Mishra met Pharrell Williams: An exclusive evening with the Louis Vuitton creative director

Lisa shared glimpses from the evening on her social media, calling it “one of the highlights” of her year — a sentiment that speaks volumes considering her recent streak of career highs.

Reflecting on the encounter, Lisa says, “Meeting Pharrell was surreal. I’ve looked up to him for years not just as a musician, but as a visionary who constantly pushes creative boundaries. To have a moment with someone whose art has shaped so much of mine was truly special.”

For Lisa, Pharrell represents more than just musical brilliance. His boundary-breaking work in fashion, music, and cultural commentary has inspired a generation of artists — herself included — to think beyond categories and embrace multidimensional creativity.

The meeting comes at a particularly exciting time in Lisa’s career. She’s currently making waves with her new single Teri Hoon, a track that showcases her evolving sound and emotional depth. On-screen, she’s earned praise for her performance in the hit web series The Royals, proving her versatility as both a singer and an actor. And earlier this year, she hit another milestone by performing alongside global superstar Ed Sheeran during his India tour — a moment that underscored her growing presence on the international music scene.

With Pharrell and Lisa both known for their fearless approach to art and expression, this meeting was more than a glamorous photo-op — it was a celebration of creative kindred spirits, a quiet nod to what’s possible when talent and vision collide.