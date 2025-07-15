Wimbledon champions grace the dance floor: Jannik Sinner–Iga Swiatek shine at black-tie dinner

Wimbledon 2025 singles winners Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek extended their winning form off-court on Monday July 14, thrilling guests at the classic Champions’ Dinner. Fresh from their historic victories, the duo presented perfection and grace at the black-tie affair, the perfect fashion conclusion to an unforgettable tournament.

Video of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek go viral

Hosted the night following the men’s singles final, the dinner is a valued tradition since 1977, providing an opportunity for players and visitors to dine in fine style. This year’s occasion had Jannik and Iga be the centre of attention for the champions’ dance, a long-awaited showpiece of the evening.

The Wimbledon X handle posted lovely images of the pair, highlighting their “awkward energy” that captured hearts. Jannik went for a traditional look in a well-fitted black suit and tie, while Iga stunned in a elegant purple floor-length gown, her subtle beauty winning the admiration of many. Social media went into overdrive with a plea for their dance video, which Wimbledon eventually posted to the joy of netizens.