Astara is inspired by celestial beauty and the idea of radiance from within

Remember those good old childhood days when we’d lie beneath the stars, our eyes wide with wonder, imagining distant galaxies and secret universes? Growing up hasn’t changed that curiosity, we may now understand the science, yet the stars continue to hold a special place in our hearts. We have been compared to the stars, especially women who are carving their own paths, making bold choices, and striving to leave a mark. Moni K’s latest collection, Astara, draws from this belief. Inspired by the brilliance of the cosmos, it celebrates the inner light of every woman, the strength to lead, the courage to choose, and the grace to shine unapologetically.
The designer Kritikaa Chhabra tells us, “The name Astara itself means star-like, and that’s exactly what we wanted to create through pieces that allow women to shine in their most authentic light.” According to her, the collection was born out of a desire to create something that is ethereal yet rooted in structure, elegant but wearable. It celebrates feminine grace and strength, capturing a dreamy yet contemporary vibe through thoughtful silhouettes and artisanal details.
Mentioning the fabrics, Kritikaa says, “I opted for organza, georgette, chanderi silk, and crepe. We’ve played with textures, layering sheer and opaque fabrics for visual depth.” The colour palette, she says, moves through soft ivories, blush pinks, moonlit lilacs, deep wines, and a striking shade of midnight teal. “These shades were chosen to reflect celestial hues like the sky at dusk, moonlight on fabric, or a star-speckled night,” she adds.
As far as the design elements of Astara are concerned, Kritikaa has included her signature pleating, fine hand-embroidery, beaded detailing, and dramatic yet balanced cuts like exaggerated sleeves, cinched waists, and fluid skirts that move effortlessly.
She shares, “Astara offers a mix of co-ord sets, pre-draped saris, embellished jackets, shararas, and flowy anarkalis.” The pieces are versatile, perfect for festive gatherings, cocktail evenings, wedding functions, and even destination celebrations.
Discussing the contribution of local artisans while bringing this collection to life, she says, “Our embroidery is brought to life by skilled karigars in Delhi and Lucknow, many of whom have been with us since the very beginning.”
Each garment in the Astara collection undergoes an intensive process of hand-cutting, layering, embroidery, and meticulous quality checks. “The edit is as much a tribute to their craftsmanship as it is to our design vision,” she concludes.
INR 18,000 onwards. Available online.