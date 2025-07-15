Astara is inspired by celestial beauty and the idea of radiance from within

Remember those good old childhood days when we’d lie beneath the stars, our eyes wide with wonder, imagining distant galaxies and secret universes? Growing up hasn’t changed that curiosity, we may now understand the science, yet the stars continue to hold a special place in our hearts. We have been compared to the stars, especially women who are carving their own paths, making bold choices, and striving to leave a mark. Moni K’s latest collection, Astara, draws from this belief. Inspired by the brilliance of the cosmos, it celebrates the inner light of every woman, the strength to lead, the courage to choose, and the grace to shine unapologetically.

Astara celebrates feminine grace and strength

The designer Kritikaa Chhabra tells us, “The name Astara itself means star-like, and that’s exactly what we wanted to create through pieces that allow women to shine in their most authentic light.” According to her, the collection was born out of a desire to create something that is ethereal yet rooted in structure, elegant but wearable. It celebrates feminine grace and strength, capturing a dreamy yet contemporary vibe through thoughtful silhouettes and artisanal details.

Mentioning the fabrics, Kritikaa says, “I opted for organza, georgette, chanderi silk, and crepe. We’ve played with textures, layering sheer and opaque fabrics for visual depth.” The colour palette, she says, moves through soft ivories, blush pinks, moonlit lilacs, deep wines, and a striking shade of midnight teal. “These shades were chosen to reflect celestial hues like the sky at dusk, moonlight on fabric, or a star-speckled night,” she adds.