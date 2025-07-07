The Kaftan Edit is about comfort, history, and art

Whether through music, literature, history, jewellery, or fashion, our fascination with Mughal architecture has never really waned. The intricate artistry of Indo-Islamic design, etched into the arches and minarets of India’s monuments, continues to inspire a sense of awe. From the foods we savour to the silhouettes we drape, so much of what we enjoy today traces its roots back to Persia and the Arab world. One architectural marvel, the Qutub Minar in Delhi, finds a stunning place in Hyderabad-based fashion designer Jayanti Reddy’s latest collection, The Kaftan Edit.
Expressing her vision behind the grand campaign shoot, Jayanti explains how the Qutub Minar’s intricate design language shaped every element of the collection’s visual narrative. The Persian and Afghan influences of the monument informed the styling mood, musical backdrop, and overall atmosphere, bringing together flowing silhouettes, heirloom-inspired jewels, and handcrafted footwear that mirrored the monument’s ornate charm. “It was overall a celebration of enduring craft and confident femininity, rooted, graceful, and unapologetically bold,” she says.
For the uninitiated, the kaftan is a long, flowing garment with wide sleeves, celebrated across continents for its comfort and regal charm. With origins in ancient Mesopotamia and deep connections to Persian royalty and Ottoman grandeur, the kaftan has traversed centuries to become a symbol of relaxed luxury in modern wardrobes. Jayanti’s all-kaftan collection reimagines this historic silhouette with her signature finesse, melding heritage with high fashion.
To bring The Kaftan Edit to life, the designer chose luxurious yet breathable fabrics like twill silk and pure dupion, selected for their elegant texture and natural flow. “I wanted the collection to feel luxe, light, and fuss-free,” she shares. “Something that moves with you and feels as good as it looks.”
The collection’s colour story is both refined and expressive, featuring a harmonious mix of soft pastels, sun-washed greens, dusky rose, and rich jewel tones. These hues elevate the kaftans with a sense of timelessness while making them ideal for everything from quiet festive evenings to larger celebratory occasions. From pre-wedding rituals and intimate celebrations to festive lunches, Diwali card parties, holiday gatherings, and even destination weddings, these kaftans offer effortless versatility. Each piece can be easily styled up or pared down with the right accessories, making it the perfect choice no matter the mood or moment.
Speaking of the design language, Jayanti adds, “I went for embroideries that included using intricate zardozi and handcrafted threadwork.” From delicate florals and bird motifs to scalloped sleeve edges, each detail enhances the artisanal charm.
For all the fashion enthusiasts wondering how to elevate their kaftan look, Jayanti offers her expert styling tips. “Kaftans can be styled with statement belts to give them a more structured look,” she suggests, adding, “Accessorise with either a heirloom choker or layered jewels, and complete the ensemble with a bohemian bag.”
With breathable fabrics, fluid silhouettes, and minimal inner layering, these kaftans aren’t just stylish, they’re also practical, making them a must-have summer essential in every wardrobe.
As a fashion designer, Jayanti has been an enduring force in shaping Hyderabad’s sartorial story, blending the city’s rich cultural heritage with the evolving sensibilities of the modern woman. Over time, she has not only observed but also influenced a thoughtful shift in how the city approaches fashion. Reflecting on the same, she notes, “There’s a growing inclination towards conscious dressing where people are choosing to invest in luxury with purpose, opting for pieces they can re-style in multiple ways. The focus is now on timeless, classic designs that hold long-term value and emotional resonance.”
Prices start at 26,000.
Available at Jayanti Reddy Design Studio, Film Nagar.
Also available online.
