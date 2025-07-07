The Kaftan Edit is about comfort, history, and art

Whether through music, literature, history, jewellery, or fashion, our fascination with Mughal architecture has never really waned. The intricate artistry of Indo-Islamic design, etched into the arches and minarets of India’s monuments, continues to inspire a sense of awe. From the foods we savour to the silhouettes we drape, so much of what we enjoy today traces its roots back to Persia and the Arab world. One architectural marvel, the Qutub Minar in Delhi, finds a stunning place in Hyderabad-based fashion designer Jayanti Reddy’s latest collection, The Kaftan Edit.

Qutub Minar’s intricate design language shaped every element of the collection’s visual narrative

Expressing her vision behind the grand campaign shoot, Jayanti explains how the Qutub Minar’s intricate design language shaped every element of the collection’s visual narrative. The Persian and Afghan influences of the monument informed the styling mood, musical backdrop, and overall atmosphere, bringing together flowing silhouettes, heirloom-inspired jewels, and handcrafted footwear that mirrored the monument’s ornate charm. “It was overall a celebration of enduring craft and confident femininity, rooted, graceful, and unapologetically bold,” she says.

For the uninitiated, the kaftan is a long, flowing garment with wide sleeves, celebrated across continents for its comfort and regal charm. With origins in ancient Mesopotamia and deep connections to Persian royalty and Ottoman grandeur, the kaftan has traversed centuries to become a symbol of relaxed luxury in modern wardrobes. Jayanti’s all-kaftan collection reimagines this historic silhouette with her signature finesse, melding heritage with high fashion.

To bring The Kaftan Edit to life, the designer chose luxurious yet breathable fabrics like twill silk and pure dupion, selected for their elegant texture and natural flow. “I wanted the collection to feel luxe, light, and fuss-free,” she shares. “Something that moves with you and feels as good as it looks.”