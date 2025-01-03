Hyderabad’s renowned fashion designer Jayanti Reddy blends tradition and modernity in her latest collection

Sculpting the past

Talking more about Craft, Culture, and Couture, Jayanti shares, “As the name suggests, it is a cornucopia of culture and colour, couture and poetry. The edit features something for every style sensibility, from capes and jackets to corsets and lehengas.” She further elaborates that the pieces are adorned with delicate pearl, bead, and zardozi embroidery, each detail meticulously crafted to create a unique charm. “In addition to the Nizami influences, the colours and textiles have been inspired by my personal collection of heirlooms and antique textiles,” shares Jayanti, throwing light on the inspiration behind the collection.

The age-old zari or zardosi technique has always been a part of the designer’s creations. She adds, “In this couture showcase, we’ve attempted to reconcile our characteristic elegance with couture spirit. For the first time, I’ve also explored the beauty of the intricate gota work infusing it with a touch of luxe.”

For those unfamiliar, gota work is a traditional Indian embroidery technique where small pieces of zari ribbon are meticulously applied to fabric to form intricate patterns. It’s truly fascinating to witness this artistry come to life in Jayanti’s creations, as her mastery of zardozi techniques has always been a defining feature of her work.

A regal palette

A closer look at the collection reveals a beautiful fusion of contrasting hues, blending vibrant shades like red, emerald green, and purple with softer tones such as mint green, beige, peach, and golden peach. This rich spectrum offers something for every sensibility, catering to a variety of tastes and preferences, making it a truly diverse and versatile collection.

Jayanti explains, “Besides our signature purple, this season, I have experimented with golds and beiges as both these hues represent luxury and royalty and also find resonance with the evolving tastes of today’s brides. Along with soft and ethereal pastel palettes, I have also infused classic rich jewel tones like festive reds and rani pinks in the ensembles.”

A story of now & then

Jayanti’s work has consistently been centred around drawing inspiration from the past and reinterpreting it through a contemporary lens, creating designs that resonate with today’s fashion enthusiasts. And with her latest collection, she has done just that. As she shares, “The word ‘culture’ in my new collection fuses craft and couture, blending innovative artistry with modern aesthetics to create a perfect balance of detail and vision. It’s a true ode to artisanal heritage, reimagined for today’s connoisseurs of luxury.”

Craft, Culture and Couture features some stunning picks including capes with shararas, kaftans, tunics with dupatta and cowl skirts, gorgeous anarkalis, elaborate lehengas, embroidered capes with blouses and wrap skirts, pre-draped saris with embroidered capes and other such ensembles.

Touching upon her creative process that bridges the worlds of tradition and modernity, Jayanti shares, “As a design house, I truly believe in designing versatile and multi-functional outfits for different occasions that can be worn over the years. For example, draping a Banarasi sari instead of a dupatta adds a modern twist to an otherwise traditional ensemble and can easily be worn separately with the intricate hand-embroidered blouse!”