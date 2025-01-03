Hyderabad’s renowned fashion designer Jayanti Reddy blends tradition and modernity in her latest collection

As the New Year dawns, it brings with it fresh goals, affirmations, and resolutions, a chance to embrace all things new. What better way to embrace this beginning than by celebrating Hyderabad’s very own Jayanti Reddy? A designer par excellence, Jayanti is renowned for seamlessly balancing tradition and modernity through her creativity and collections. Celebrities including Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, and Radhika Merchant have rocked her creations appreciating her extraordinary craftsmanship and visionary flair. For over a decade, Jayanti’s collections have illuminated prestigious fashion runways, standing as a testament to cultural heritage and artistic brilliance.
Known for its understated elegance and oldworld charm, the label prioritises indigenous fabrics, naturally dyed textiles, and handwoven materials. Intricate hand embroidery lends an added layer of sophistication, transforming each creation into a true work of art. By reinterpreting ‘Indian-ness’ with modern elements, Jayanti masterfully crafts innovative looks that honour tradition while embracing the future.
With the ongoing wedding season, the fashion world is witnessing a beautiful blend of contemporary trends and traditional roots — a balance Jayanti has achieved. Based in Hyderabad, the City of Pearls, she draws inspiration from the city’s timeless charm, which seamlessly informs her design sensibilities. Her label merges the opulence of yesteryears with the dynamic tastes of modern women, reimagining regal heritage with a fresh, modern edge.
Her latest collection, Craft, Culture, and Couture, delves deeper into these themes, blending intricate traditions with contemporary flair. With each piece, Jayanti continues to redefine elegance, creating a bridge between the past and present, and offering a vision of fashion that is as rich in culture as it is innovative.
Sculpting the past
Talking more about Craft, Culture, and Couture, Jayanti shares, “As the name suggests, it is a cornucopia of culture and colour, couture and poetry. The edit features something for every style sensibility, from capes and jackets to corsets and lehengas.” She further elaborates that the pieces are adorned with delicate pearl, bead, and zardozi embroidery, each detail meticulously crafted to create a unique charm. “In addition to the Nizami influences, the colours and textiles have been inspired by my personal collection of heirlooms and antique textiles,” shares Jayanti, throwing light on the inspiration behind the collection.
The age-old zari or zardosi technique has always been a part of the designer’s creations. She adds, “In this couture showcase, we’ve attempted to reconcile our characteristic elegance with couture spirit. For the first time, I’ve also explored the beauty of the intricate gota work infusing it with a touch of luxe.”
For those unfamiliar, gota work is a traditional Indian embroidery technique where small pieces of zari ribbon are meticulously applied to fabric to form intricate patterns. It’s truly fascinating to witness this artistry come to life in Jayanti’s creations, as her mastery of zardozi techniques has always been a defining feature of her work.
A regal palette
A closer look at the collection reveals a beautiful fusion of contrasting hues, blending vibrant shades like red, emerald green, and purple with softer tones such as mint green, beige, peach, and golden peach. This rich spectrum offers something for every sensibility, catering to a variety of tastes and preferences, making it a truly diverse and versatile collection.
Jayanti explains, “Besides our signature purple, this season, I have experimented with golds and beiges as both these hues represent luxury and royalty and also find resonance with the evolving tastes of today’s brides. Along with soft and ethereal pastel palettes, I have also infused classic rich jewel tones like festive reds and rani pinks in the ensembles.”
A story of now & then
Jayanti’s work has consistently been centred around drawing inspiration from the past and reinterpreting it through a contemporary lens, creating designs that resonate with today’s fashion enthusiasts. And with her latest collection, she has done just that. As she shares, “The word ‘culture’ in my new collection fuses craft and couture, blending innovative artistry with modern aesthetics to create a perfect balance of detail and vision. It’s a true ode to artisanal heritage, reimagined for today’s connoisseurs of luxury.”
Craft, Culture and Couture features some stunning picks including capes with shararas, kaftans, tunics with dupatta and cowl skirts, gorgeous anarkalis, elaborate lehengas, embroidered capes with blouses and wrap skirts, pre-draped saris with embroidered capes and other such ensembles.
Touching upon her creative process that bridges the worlds of tradition and modernity, Jayanti shares, “As a design house, I truly believe in designing versatile and multi-functional outfits for different occasions that can be worn over the years. For example, draping a Banarasi sari instead of a dupatta adds a modern twist to an otherwise traditional ensemble and can easily be worn separately with the intricate hand-embroidered blouse!”
The soul of Hyderabad
Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Jayanti’s deep connection to her city is reflected in every piece she creates. After graduating with a degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Case Western Reserve University, she launched her design label in 2012. Since then, she has become renowned for crafting bridal trousseaus that turn dreams into reality and bridal party ensembles that demand attention. Jayanti shares, “I draw inspiration from almost everything around me — be it art, nature, architecture, and most importantly, our country’s rich culture and heritage. Since the brand’s inception, my creative journey has been a great learning curve.” She further elaborates on the evolution of her design process, stating, “Over the years, I’ve focused on creating more detail-oriented embroideries and bridal trousseaus that are perfectly in tune with contemporary trends, which have now become my bestsellers.”
When discussing the essence of Hyderabad in her work, Jayanti expresses, “As a homage to Nizami opulence, my atelier’s rigorous spirit embraces Hyderabad’s passionate character. The fervour of its colours, its loyalty to tradition elevated into artistic expression. The rarefied techniques of embroidery and the handcrafted intricate work never fail to provide a touch of luxe.”
What brides prefer
From her personal experience, Jayanti introspects on the evolving preferences of the new-age bride. She observes, “Interestingly, brides are opting for comfort over customs. They’re moving away from just wearing reds and pinks on the wedding day and even showing a penchant for unexpected hues like ivory and purple.” She concludes by highlighting how her designs focus on lighter fabrics and intricate embroideries, offering great repeat value that allows brides to style and wear them multiple times.
In a nutshell, Jayanti’s creations invite you to immerse yourself in a world where culture meets modernity, where every stitch tells a story of time, evolution, and the essence of heritage. Are you ready to be swayed by this seamless fusion?
Price starts at Rs 39,900.
Available in store, Film Nagar.
Also available online.
