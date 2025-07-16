Saina Nehwal: Preparation is everything

A

Kaya is about taking care of your skin, hair, and overall wellness. As a sportsperson, staying fit and healthy is part of our daily routine, so I relate to this philosophy very naturally. In today’s fast-paced life, when people barely find time to eat or rest properly, wellness often takes a backseat. That’s why expert advice from doctors, coaches, or wellness professionals is so valuable.

Health should always be a top priority, alongside work. I believe 50% of your health comes from good fitness and clean eating, and the other 50% can be supported by expert guidance, like what Kaya offers. There are amazing dermatologists who can help you care for your skin and features.

I’ve heard that it isn’t just women that care; many men are also becoming more conscious about skincare and grooming, and that’s a great thing. Places like Kaya help increase awareness and offer tailored solutions. I personally look forward to exploring more of what they offer. As athletes, we spend a lot of time in the gym, and it can be exhausting, but wellness and self-care deserve attention too. Kaya fits well into that approach, which is why I resonate with their values.