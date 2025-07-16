Who is the strongest BTS member after army stints? RM, Jungkook reveal

All seven BTS members have completed their mandatory military service as of June 2025, so now it's only crucial that we ask who the strongest of them all is.
RM dubbed himself, Jungkook, and V as the “workout crew.” RM and Jungkook admitted that Kim Taehyung (V) is now the strongest BTS member after military service.
RM said V joined a special unit during his service and started lifting weights, making him stronger than the others who mostly do bodyweight exercises. RM and Jungkook both acknowledged that they can’t complete the weightlifting sets V does now.
During service, V bulked up dramatically, going from 61 kg to 85 kg and building notably stronger shoulders, arms, and overall physique. By March 2025, he dropped 10kg while retaining muscle definition.
The conversation and video of the live have since gone viral.
Jin enlisted in December 2022 and completed service in June last year. J-Hope enlisted in April 2023 and completed service in October 2024. RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enlisted in December 2023 and were discharged by June 2025.
During a July 1 Weverse livestream, BTS announced that they’ll start working together in July 2025, with a full-group album and hopefully go for a world tour in spring 2026.
“We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year,” the group said in a statement.
“Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”