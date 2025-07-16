Who is the strongest BTS member after army stints? RM, Jungkook reveal

All seven BTS members have completed their mandatory military service as of June 2025, so now it's only crucial that we ask who the strongest of them all is.

During a Weverse live on July 15, RM, Jungkook, and V (Kim Taehyung) discussed who is now the strongest member post-enlistment

RM dubbed himself, Jungkook, and V as the “workout crew.” RM and Jungkook admitted that Kim Taehyung (V) is now the strongest BTS member after military service.

RM said V joined a special unit during his service and started lifting weights, making him stronger than the others who mostly do bodyweight exercises. RM and Jungkook both acknowledged that they can’t complete the weightlifting sets V does now.

During service, V bulked up dramatically, going from 61 kg to 85 kg and building notably stronger shoulders, arms, and overall physique. By March 2025, he dropped 10kg while retaining muscle definition.

The conversation and video of the live have since gone viral.