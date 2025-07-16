Why are Nicki Minaj and SZA beefing publicly?

Nicki Minaj and SZA are warring publicly on X. The conflict began when Nicki Minaj accused rapper Punch, who is associated with SZA's label Top Dawg Entertainment, of bullying her on X after she rejected his business proposal multiple times.
After Nicki’s post, SZA shared a cryptic message on X about "Mercury retrograde", warning not to take the bait, which Nicki took as a subtweet.
She also reposted a post that said "Congrats @sza. You played yourself" with details about mercury retrograde, which goes from July 17 to August 11, 2025, meaning her comment was not valid at the time she posted.
Nicki Minaj responded by mocking SZA’s appearance, making comments about her freckles and comparing her to someone stung by a bee.
She also called SZA hypocritical on July 16th, alleging that she used to diss famous women celebrities like Ciara, Rihanna, etc. but then when it was time to get opportunities from them, she warmed up to them.
"Buzz off Bumblebina," Nicki added.
Nicki also criticized SZA’s musical achievements, particularly accusing her of re-releasing her SOS album as a deluxe to break Billboard records.
SZA’s SOS became the only Black artist album to spend over 80 weeks in the Billboard 200 Top 10, surpassing Michael Jackson’s record. While she didn’t directly respond to Nicki's accusations but defended herself on X, highlighting that despite online bullying, she continues to receive real-life support on tour.
Nicki Minaj also acknowledged her tendency to have online feuds with celebrities by resharing a tweet featuring a screenshot of Grok explaining that she does so to "boost visibility and fan loyalty". The post added that it is her "authentic style" so if it bothers anyone, people should mute her and move on.