Wimbledon posts Thalapathy Vijay-inspired Jannik Sinner picture after his win

Wimbledon's Facebook page posted an animated image of Jannik Sinner, inspired by a poster from Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan, which threw fans in a frenzy
The pose copied Vijay’s famous look from the film’s poster, and the post was captioned “The First Roar”, referencing the film’s music by Anirudh Ravichander
Do you see the resemblance in Janik Sinner's stance with that of Thalapathy Vijay?Facebook
In a new move, Wimbledon surprised fans by giving a shout-out to Indian cinema; looks like they've found their target audience. After Jannik Sinner won the Wimbledon 2025 final against Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon's official social media posted a picture of Sinner posing with his trophy in a style inspired by Thalapathy Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.

This is the first time Wimbledon has honoured an Indian actor or movie which makes it a special moment for both Indian cinema and sports fans.

On Sunday, Jannik Sinner defended Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at the grass-court Grand Slam final. It was the Italian’s fourth Grand Slam title in his career.

Jannik Sinner won Wimbledon 2025
Wimbledon's official Facebook page posted this with the caption "Haar kar jeetne waale ko..." Facebook

Jana Nayagan, produced by KVN Productions, is set to release worldwide on January 9, 2026, and is expected to be Thalapathy Vijay’s last film. It's rumoured that he will transition into politics after this. The movie was previously known as Thalapathy 69. 

