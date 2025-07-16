Wimbledon posts Thalapathy Vijay-inspired Jannik Sinner picture after his win

In a new move, Wimbledon surprised fans by giving a shout-out to Indian cinema; looks like they've found their target audience. After Jannik Sinner won the Wimbledon 2025 final against Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon's official social media posted a picture of Sinner posing with his trophy in a style inspired by Thalapathy Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.

The pose copied Vijay’s famous look from the film’s poster, and the post was captioned “The First Roar”, referencing the film’s music by Anirudh Ravichander

This is the first time Wimbledon has honoured an Indian actor or movie which makes it a special moment for both Indian cinema and sports fans.

On Sunday, Jannik Sinner defended Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at the grass-court Grand Slam final. It was the Italian’s fourth Grand Slam title in his career.