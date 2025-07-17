Emma Watson banned from driving for 6 Months

The case was heard at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court this week, where Watson was fined a total of £1,044. The actor did not attend the hearing in person; her legal representatives were present on her behalf and confirmed that she had the means to settle the fine. Though she hasn’t commented publicly on the matter, the news has ignited a flurry of reactions across social media.

Some users expressed surprise, while others emphasized the importance of treating traffic violations seriously, regardless of celebrity status. The majority of responses, however, praised the legal system for applying the rules fairly and without bias. Many pointed out that the ban was not the result of a single minor infraction but rather a culmination of previous offences, stressing that even public figures should face consequences when they repeatedly break the law.