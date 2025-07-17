Guneet Monga: From Oscars to winning hearts

When Guneet Monga Kapoor walked into the Golden Lens Symposium hosted by Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO), all eyes were on the Academy Award-winning producer and founder of Sikhya Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Known for groundbreaking films like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Masaan and Pagglait, and the Oscar-winning documentary short The Elephant Whisperers, Guneet was met with admiration and heartfelt applause as she arrived.

Guneet expressed when asked what she liked most about the event

“Just looking at so many women welcoming me got me excited to enter the event. It was very empowering to be here for YFLO’s Golden Lens Symposium,” she said, beaming as she soaked in the vibrant energy of the space. “I enjoyed the interactions and getting to know their stories,” Guneet expressed when asked what she liked most about the event.

And like anyone visiting the city, she was visibly thrilled at the thought of Hyderabad’s iconic food scene, smiling as she uttered, “Everything, but mostly biryani.”

For someone whose films have made waves both in India and internationally, her journey started in the most organic way. Guneet shared, “I love telling stories. I studied at a mass communication college and that’s where I discovered my passion for storytelling. And from there I thought, ‘If you can share this on a bigger screen and inspire hundreds of people around the world, it’s such a magical profession to be part of’. And that’s how I got started.”

But the road, of course, wasn’t easy. She noted, “You know, being young, people don’t take you seriously; there is so much, like raising money, executing very large projects, sales, marketing, the entire process of it. There is one aspect, which is logistics, and the other aspect is the creatives. Everywhere, finding your voice and being heard was a challenge. But I think all we can do is work, put our heads down, and focus. Our work then speaks louder than words.

Today, Guneet is not just a producer; she’s a name that represents meaningful storytelling in Indian cinema. When it comes to choosing what kind of stories she wants to back, she follows her instincts. “It’s deeply intuitive and has to be something that resonates with me and my life experiences,” she shared.

Her role as a producer, she explained, is all about balance. “Depends on the scripts. Again, it is also important to read something and be able to personally connect with it and understand what I can bring to it as a producer. As a producer, I sit between equity and the arts. It’s one thing to find something and like it, and then there’s the other aspect of what my journey on this project will be like and how I can elevate it. That is what matters to me in a wholesome way,” she said, adding, “Another aspect is the relationship with the director, because it’s two to three years of work. So, it’s important for that connection to be healthy too, and for everyone to take each other’s feedback.”

Reflecting on one of the proudest moments of her career, she spoke about the unforgettable Oscar win for The Elephant Whisperers: “Surreal! And also to see my director Kartiki Gonsalves as a first-time director and win an Oscar with me.”

And yet, it’s a much earlier memory that holds a special place in her heart. “My parents watched my first film Say Salaam India because they never saw the next film after that. So, for them to watch my first film will always be a very special moment,” Guneet noted.

She spoke about her dream collaborations in Tollywood: “Many. If I was here in Hyderabad, I would say SS Rajamouli sir. I would say Junior NTR. I am obsessed. And why not?”

Her love for cinema isn’t bound by genre. “As a producer, I am genre-agnostic. I have mostly done dramas and haven’t done action. We did Kill, which recently came out. So yes, I’m genre-agnostic. For me, it’s everything: horror, thriller, adventure, animation!”

The filmmaker has got a packed line-up ahead. She revealed, “We have an action spy comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, directed by Aakash Kaushik. We are also doing a documentary.”

Navigating the film world as a woman, Guneet admitted, still has its hurdles. She said, “Not being taken seriously was a challenge. Of course, the awards helped, but it’s a constant effort to negotiate your space at the table.” But she’s hopeful for the future and is committed to encouraging more young women to step into the field. “Get started. It’s a beautiful place to be. Stay open to internships, work at good offices and you will grow,” she added.

As for life beyond cinema? She quipped: “Sleeping. Watching films.” Her recent pick? “F1, starring Brad Pitt; I just saw it,” she said with a grin.

Before heading out, she left everyone with the thought that cinema — no matter the language or location — is about connection. She stated, “If the stars align and it’s the right project in Tollywood, why not?”

In a world that constantly evolves, Guneet Monga Kapoor remains grounded, choosing stories that matter, creating spaces for others to thrive, and continuing to dream with the same wonder that started it all.

Guneet’s quick takes:

The first film that made you cry?

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Your all-time comfort food?

Khichdi

Go-to song when you are stressed?

Arijit Singh and AR Rahman’s songs

Favourite movie?

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dream location to shoot?

New Zealand

If not a producer, you would be...

In social service

What’s always in your handbag on shoot days?

Protein bar

If a film was to be made on your life, what would the title be?

Hustle Queen

(Written by Darshita Jain)