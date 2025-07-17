The amount Amitabh Bachchan charges per 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' episode

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly earns ₹5 crore per episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, an increment of over ₹4 crores since he started. He is now among some of the highest-paid TV hosts in the country.

Kaun Banega Crorepati revived Amitabh Bachchan's career when it was at a low in 2000

Initially, he started off with ₹25 lakh per episode in Season 1 & 2 (2000) which went up to ₹50 lakh per episode of Season 4 & 5. The next two saw him earning ₹1.5 crore to ₹2 crore per episode and the latest season in 2024 saw him earning ₹5 crore per episode, though it is not officially confirmed.

Based on the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, the show premiered its 16th season on August 12, 2024. For the 16th season, Amitabh made a quip about ‘GPS-enabled currency notes’ while introducing the show.

KBC Season 17 is set to premiere on August 11, 2025, airing on Sony TV and streaming on SonyLIV and Amitabh Bachchan is confirmed to return as host after some speculation.

Big B has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) since 2000, except for the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Hosting this show helped revive Amitabh’s career, which was at am all-time low in 2000.

In 2000, the same year he started KBC, he appeared in Mohabbatein, a hit film directed by Aditya Chopra.