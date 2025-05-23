The Devil Wears Prada sequel to hit big screen on this day in 2026

Disney’s sequel to the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada is set to release on May 1, 2026.

According to an entertainment news outlet, the film will have a theatrical release, but there has been no official confirmation about the cast members in the film.

What can you expect in The Devil Wears Prada sequel?

Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in lead roles, The Devil Wears Prada was adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name. Last year, there were reports of Meryl and Emily returning for the sequel.

Directed by David Frankel, the story followed Andy (Anne), a young graduate, hired to be an assistant of one of the biggest magazine editors in the New York. However, things turn upside down for her after meeting her boss (Meryl), who has demanding schedule and does not take no for an answer.

The film grossed a massive $326 million at the worldwide box office and earned Meryl Streep an Oscar nomination. Puck first reported the news of the sequel, offering insights into a possible plot where Priestly remains the head of Runway, but the magazine has faced the financial challenges of contemporary publishing and is in a diminished state.

Emily Blunt’s former assistant character would now be an executive at a luxury brand conglomerate that advertises with Runway. While promoting her film, The Idea of You, Anne said that she was doubtful about the possibility of a sequel, saying, “I don’t think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen.”

