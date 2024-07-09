'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel in the works, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna set to return

The 2006 comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada is set to have a sequel. Aline Brosh McKenna is writing the potential follow-up to the popular film, with Wendy Finerman, who produced the original, also involved in its development and production.

Although no deals have been finalised, a follow-up to the coming-of-age comedy has long been discussed. Recently, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway reunited on stage for this year’s SAG Awards.

No deals for the cast are in place yet. Disney, the studio that would be behind the film following its acquisition of the original Devil Wears Prada, studio Fox 2000, has not commented.

The film based on the book of the same name, follows Andy (played by Anne Hathaway), a recent college journalism graduate who lands one of the most coveted jobs in publishing as the assistant to Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep), an Anna Wintour stand-in. Andy navigates the world of magazines and high fashion with the help of her fellow assistant (played by Emily Blunt).

The film grossed a massive $326 million at the worldwide box office and earned Meryl an Oscar nomination. Puck first reported the news of the sequel, offering insights into a possible plot where Priestly remains the head of Runway, but the magazine has faced the financial challenges of contemporary publishing and is in a diminished state.

Emily’s former assistant character would now be an executive at a luxury brand conglomerate that advertises with Runway. While promoting her recent film, The Idea of You, Anne said that she was doubtful about the possibility of a sequel, saying, “I don’t think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen.”

