Aasif Khan shuts down heart attack rumours, says he’s ‘Totally Fit’

In an interview with a media outlet, Aasif revealed that he was diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). He reassured his fans that although the condition presented symptoms similar to a heart attack, it was manageable and not life-threatening. The actor stated that he is feeling much better and is following medical advice closely to aid his recovery.

He mentioned that his doctors had recommended several lifestyle adjustments, particularly around his diet and exercise routine. According to him, he has been advised to avoid heavy foods such as dal baati, reduce his intake of non-vegetarian dishes, and incorporate more physical activity into his daily schedule. Aasif acknowledged that these changes are necessary but won’t interfere with his professional commitments. He emphasized that such health challenges are a part of life and that one must adapt and move forward.