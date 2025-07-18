Aasif Khan shuts down heart attack rumours, says he’s ‘Totally Fit’

Aasif Khan, acclaimed for his performances in Panchayat and Paatal Lok, is currently recovering at home after a brief hospital stay triggered by a health scare. Earlier media reports suggested the actor had suffered a heart attack, Aasif clarified that his condition was less serious. The 34-year-old actor explained that while the symptoms felt alarming, they were ultimately attributed to a digestive issue rather than a cardiac one.
In an interview with a media outlet, Aasif revealed that he was diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). He reassured his fans that although the condition presented symptoms similar to a heart attack, it was manageable and not life-threatening. The actor stated that he is feeling much better and is following medical advice closely to aid his recovery.
He mentioned that his doctors had recommended several lifestyle adjustments, particularly around his diet and exercise routine. According to him, he has been advised to avoid heavy foods such as dal baati, reduce his intake of non-vegetarian dishes, and incorporate more physical activity into his daily schedule. Aasif acknowledged that these changes are necessary but won’t interfere with his professional commitments. He emphasized that such health challenges are a part of life and that one must adapt and move forward.
Earlier in the week, social media was abuzz with rumours of the actor suffering a cardiac arrest. To address the speculation and keep his fans informed, Aasif posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of concern and assuring everyone that he was on the mend. He thanked his followers for their support and mentioned that he would return to work soon. In a separate post, Aasif reflected on the unpredictability of life, urging people not to take a single day for granted and to cherish those who matter most. With a career that began with small roles in films like Ready and Agneepath, Aasif Khan has grown into a prominent name across both films and streaming platforms.