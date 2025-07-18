Exclusive: Priyamani opens up about playing layered roles, her love for travel, Good Wife and matcha tea

When she’s not slipping into layered characters, Priyamani is all about balance and that includes a sharp focus on health and wellness. In fact, just before this interview, Priyamani said she had squeezed in a quick yoga session, making up for lost time after months of hectic travel. “I hadn’t worked out for about a month because I was travelling. My husband, my family and I were all over the place — first the US, then Dubai, Africa, back to Dubai, then Bengaluru and now Mumbai. I’m just trying to adjust to the Indian time zone again,” Priyamani sighs.

Talking travel, we couldn’t help but get excited and naturally dove into all the destinations she visited and the adventures she packed in along the way. “On our Africa trip, we went to the Serengeti and had the best time as a family. We did the safari there and saw all the big five — African lion, African elephant, African leopard, rhinoceros and Cape buffalo,” she recalls.