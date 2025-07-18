Exclusive: Priyamani opens up about playing layered roles, her love for travel, Good Wife and matcha tea

Priyamani has been on a confident, purpose-driven ascent in recent years, choosing roles that resonate with strength, intellect and the evolving identity of modern women. She has taken on serious, substance-rich roles in films and web series that add depth to women’s experiences and hold a mirror to society’s outdated perspective. The National Award-winner who seamlessly bridges South and Bollywood, Priyamani has shone in Article 370 (2024), The Family Man (2019), Officer on Duty (2025), Jawan (2023), Neru (2023), Bhamakalapam (2022), Sarvam Shakthi Mayam (2023) and now, Good Wife. In this new Tamil adaptation of the 2009 American drama, she embodies Tarunika — a multi-dimensional advocate, wife and mother — navigating trauma, scandal and resilience. A role she has been praised for especially for her ability to showcase emotional complexity.
Earlier this week, we caught up with the actress — fresh off a whirlwind few months of globe-trotting with her family — not just to get the inside scoop on her brand new show, but also to find out what she’s been up to lately. But we of course begin with Good Wife, “This is the fourth time I have donned the coat of a lawyer but what drew me to this story is its universal theme — a woman trying to find her footing, trying to find herself. After a life-altering incident, we see how she picks herself up, both personally and professionally. She’s someone who’s trying to keep it all in balance — her children, her family, her career. And when she’s finally given a second chance, she takes it upon herself to move mountains. That emotional core is what spoke to me. Plus, the fact that they were adapting it into a Tamil version made it even more exciting for me,” the actress shares.
On learning that the show has been adapted, not remade, we became curious to learn how. “I haven’t watched the original American version, but I did see The Trial — the 2023 Hindi adaptation — because it was directed by Suparn Varma, a very dear friend and someone I’d worked with on The Family Man Season 2. The moment he announced it, I told him I’d watch it. And when I did, I loved it — especially Kajol’s performance. In our Tamil version, the story follows a junior associate in the firm, similar to The Trial, where two people are competing for the same job. That element stays, but beyond that, we’ve adapted the narrative quite a bit to reflect our cultural context, specifically Tamil culture. There’s a stronger emotional undercurrent here, especially in how the children respond to the situation. That emotional texture is what sets our version apart. For my part, I’ve tried to bring in as much of myself as I could and I just hope I’ve been convincing enough,” she elucidates.
It’s compelling to witness a star at such a juncture, where choice, conviction and craft intersect. But having appeared in several intense, high-stakes roles recently, we wondered if she would pick an opposite genre for her next project and it seems she had something similar in mind. “I’d like to do an out-and-out comedy. Something like Golmaal, where we laugh out loud. I’d love to do that. I did a Telugu web movie called Bhamakalapam. It’s not Golmaal-style, but it has situational humour. I’m still listening to a lot of scripts but haven’t signed anything new on those lines yet,” she reveals. While she hints at having said yes to scripts, Priyamani is tight-lipped for now. But what she can confirm is bound to thrill fans — “The Family Man 3 is definitely on its way!”
When she’s not slipping into layered characters, Priyamani is all about balance and that includes a sharp focus on health and wellness. In fact, just before this interview, Priyamani said she had squeezed in a quick yoga session, making up for lost time after months of hectic travel. “I hadn’t worked out for about a month because I was travelling. My husband, my family and I were all over the place — first the US, then Dubai, Africa, back to Dubai, then Bengaluru and now Mumbai. I’m just trying to adjust to the Indian time zone again,” Priyamani sighs.
Talking travel, we couldn’t help but get excited and naturally dove into all the destinations she visited and the adventures she packed in along the way. “On our Africa trip, we went to the Serengeti and had the best time as a family. We did the safari there and saw all the big five — African lion, African elephant, African leopard, rhinoceros and Cape buffalo,” she recalls.
For Priyamani, travel isn’t just about sightseeing or crossing destinations off her list. It’s about soaking in culture and more often than not, catching a good show. “Most of the time, when my husband and I travel, we go to London quite often, at least once a year. If not for anything else, just to chill out and watch a lot of Broadway shows and musicals. We even went to Vegas and New York to catch The Great Gatsby, Cirque du Soleil and more recently MJ: The Musical. And oh my god, that was one of the best. I don’t want to spoil it, but there’s a sort of hologram of Michael Jackson at the end and it’s amazing,” she gushes. Even as a bona fide star herself, Priyamani isn’t immune to a little fangirling now and then. “We missed watching Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Othello and George Clooney’s show. But we did see them there — we saw George Clooney and Denzel live. We were both starstruck!”
After weeks of jet-setting across continents, we asked Priyamani if there was something she always carried to feel at home. “Nothing, actually,” she shrugged. “I’m not the type to carry things from home to feel at home. Wherever I go, everything’s already there. If I’m going to the US, I’m going to be with my husband, so we have a small apartment there,” she adds casually, like it’s the most natural thing in the world. But then she paused to think. “Okay — maybe food. Indian sweets or rusk toast — that always brings a sense of home.”
Speaking of apartments, Priyamani also gave us a peek into her freshly redone Bengaluru home — “not from scratch,” as she quickly clarifies, but a thoughtful refresh of the space she already loved. “The house was already there, but we just spiced it up. My father had a lot of ideas about filling it with things, but I like to move around. So, I prefer open spaces. I want it to feel space, for people to walk in and feel they can breathe, think, just be. So, I’ve only put in two sofas that open out into beds, a TV rack opposite that, against a pristine white. I love white walls. Some people say white looks pale, but I feel it gives the house a vibrant, grand, open vibe. Even the sofas are white and the TV rack is brown, which adds a nice contrast. There’s just one small carpet — nothing over the top. I like it simple. Maybe one big picture or a memento. That’s it. I don’t like clutter.”
It’s clear that, much like her roles, Priyamani’s living space is curated with purpose — elegant yet unfussy, inviting yet uncluttered. Before we wrap up the conversation we ask her about her latest obsession. “When we were in New York — just before heading to a Broadway show — my husband made me try matcha. I wasn’t a big fan before, but that one drink completely bowled me over. I’ve been craving it ever since,” she laughs. “I even told him I want to have it again, but we couldn’t go back,” the pretty actress concludes.
Good Wife is streaming on Jio Hotstar.