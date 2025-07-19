Mohanlal’s new jewellery ad is the masculinity reset we didn’t know we needed

In a time when the internet can’t stop talking about the “male loneliness epidemic,” and alpha males are busy selling stoicism as a personality trait, along comes Mohanlal, decked in jewellery, dancing in his vanity van, looking like he’s having the time of his life.
The ad in question, for a popular jewellery brand, starts off like any other commercial shoot. But Mohanlal quietly slips away, eyes a jewellery set, and re-emerges on screen wearing it with the confidence of someone who’s entirely unbothered by what anyone might think. Shirt, trousers, necklace, bracelet, ring—and a dance sequence that’s all grace and mischief. No irony, no punchline. Just him, doing what he wants. And that’s what makes this so good. It’s not self-consciously ‘progressive’. There’s no wink to the audience saying, “Look, isn’t this edgy?” Mohanlal isn’t performing femininity, but he’s not rejecting masculinity either. He’s occupying both, naturally and comfortably. Without commentary.
Meanwhile, men on the internet are still trying to figure out if liking scented candles or admitting to having feelings makes them weak. We’re watching debates rage on about ‘alpha’ vs ‘beta’ energy, while this 60-second ad just quietly shuts the whole thing down with a simple message: wear what you like, be who you are, and don’t take yourself so seriously.
Mohanlal doesn’t need to prove a thing at this point. It was so easy for him because he was just having fun. He wasn’t trying to make a statement. But somehow, it does exactly that. Because in a world where masculinity often comes with all this pressure to be tough, to be in control, to never look soft, watching a man in his 60s wear jewellery and dance like no one’s watching feels oddly moving. It’s lighthearted, yes. But also kind of freeing.
You watch it and think: maybe we’ve made manhood too complicated. Maybe it’s okay to just enjoy beauty, feel good in your skin, and not care what box someone puts you in. That’s not just refreshing. It’s a small act of rebellion and a quietly powerful one.
