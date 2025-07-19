Mohanlal’s new jewellery ad is the masculinity reset we didn’t know we needed

Meanwhile, men on the internet are still trying to figure out if liking scented candles or admitting to having feelings makes them weak. We’re watching debates rage on about ‘alpha’ vs ‘beta’ energy, while this 60-second ad just quietly shuts the whole thing down with a simple message: wear what you like, be who you are, and don’t take yourself so seriously.

Mohanlal doesn’t need to prove a thing at this point. It was so easy for him because he was just having fun. He wasn’t trying to make a statement. But somehow, it does exactly that. Because in a world where masculinity often comes with all this pressure to be tough, to be in control, to never look soft, watching a man in his 60s wear jewellery and dance like no one’s watching feels oddly moving. It’s lighthearted, yes. But also kind of freeing.

You watch it and think: maybe we’ve made manhood too complicated. Maybe it’s okay to just enjoy beauty, feel good in your skin, and not care what box someone puts you in. That’s not just refreshing. It’s a small act of rebellion and a quietly powerful one.