Sonam Bajwa wraps Baaghi 4 shoot: Journey stitched together with fire and faith

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa, who made her Hindi debut this year, has completed shooting for her next film Baaghi 4.

The upcoming film is the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise and also stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by A Harsha, known for Bhajarangi and Vajrakaya, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5.

The 35-year-old actor shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Friday evening, which featured her holding the clapperboard. “And just like that, it’s a wrap. My second Hindi film, a journey stitched together with fire and faith,” she wrote in the caption.

Sonam thanked Harsha, calling her a brilliant director and expressed her gratitude to the rest of the crew. “Endless gratitude to my brilliant director @nimmaaharsha our visionary producer Said Sir @nadiadwalagrandson my amazing co actors @tigerjackieshroff @duttsanjay @harnaazsandhu_03 and every single soul who gave their all to this story @diptijindal. Can't wait to share this chapter with you. #Baaghi4 #GratefulHeart #SecondHindiFilm,” she added.