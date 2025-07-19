Riddhi Chheda’s Gold-Foiled Kaftan Collection captures golden hour elegance in luxurious, fluid silhouettes

Think sunlight filtering through sheer curtains, the soft hush of golden hour, that perfect in-between moment where everything slows down—NOYO’s new Gold-Foiled Kaftan Collection captures exactly that feeling. It's fluidity, elegance, and ease—wrapped into a silhouette that flatters, floats, and feels like second skin.
“This collection draws inspiration from that magical hour before sunset,” says Riddhi Chheda, founder of NOYO. “Where everything feels softer, calmer, and effortlessly beautiful. We wanted our kaftans to feel like a wearable version of that moment—relaxed yet radiant.”
Crafted in breathable, luxurious fabrics like muslin cotton and modal-silk blends, these kaftans drape with a kind of graceful intent—never clingy, never stiff, always flowing with your mood and movement. “Movement is essential,” Riddhi says. “It’s what brings life to the garment. Our kaftans are designed to glide with the body, creating a graceful, fluid silhouette that flatters all shapes.”
But the magic lies in the shimmer—each piece is hand-finished with gold foiling using a traditional heat-pressing technique. And the result is a luminous, light-catching effect that elevates the kaftan without overwhelming its quiet charm. “What makes it uniquely NOYO,” Riddhi explains, “is the restraint. We use foiling to accentuate, never overpower. It’s a shimmer that catches light, not screams for it.”
These are kaftans that move between moments—morning loungewear with soft sandals and coffee in hand, a quick switch to metallic heels and a slick bun and you’re dinner-ready. “Today’s woman shifts between roles and spaces throughout her day,” Riddhi adds. “We’ve reimagined the kaftan with contemporary lines, subtle metallics, and versatile lengths to reflect that fluidity.”
Rooted in heritage, styled for now—NOYO’s pieces pay quiet homage to the kaftan’s global legacy, from Moroccan souks to South Asian rituals. “We deeply respect the cultural richness of the kaftan,” says Riddhi. “But we bring a minimalist, modern lens to it that aligns with the global woman’s aesthetic.”
Each piece in the collection is produced in limited batches to ensure quality, individuality, and intention.
Prices start at ₹10,000.
Available online.
Rupam Jain
@rupsjain
