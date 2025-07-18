Alka Hari brings Kerala’s rhythms to Indian fashion with minimalist, handcrafted designs

The daughter of celebrated designer Hari Anand, Alka grew up breathing in structure, silhouette, and the language of craft. But her voice, while born of that legacy, is softer — more minimal, more personal. “Growing up around my father was like an immersive masterclass. It gave me my foundation. But Alka Hari speaks in my own voice — one that values restraint, subtlety, and purpose.”

With its clean lines and earthy palette, the label is as much an aesthetic as it is a sensibility — one that honours the tropical rhythms of Kerala while leaning into the timelessness of Indian textiles. There’s a reason her garments move the way they do. “Fabric comes first. Always,” she explains. Every piece — from a festive mulberry silk anarkali embroidered with the delicate nerve-like vines of a Bougainvillea, to a soft cotton sari that catches the monsoon breeze — begins not with a sketch, but with the fabric in hand. How it falls, how it breathes, how it responds to movement and light. “We drape, test, let the fabric lead. That’s the magic.”