Inspired by city skylines, Mirari’s Empire State Collection radiates modern elegance

The towering skylines and bold silhouettes of iconic cities served as a powerful muse for the Empire State Collection. 2025 is the year of the 100th anniversary of the Art-Deco movement that became popular after the 1920s. We wanted to translate that structural grandeur and urban rhythm of the jazz age era into wearable art of the modern world. Cities like New York inspire ambition, individuality, and elegance—qualities that mirror the modern woman. By incorporating sharp lines, geometric forms, and luminous accents, we transformed the architectural essence into jewellery that feels both strong and refined. The collection is a tribute to women who navigate their own empires with confidence, grace, and style.