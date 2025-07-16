Inspired by city skylines, Mirari’s Empire State Collection radiates modern elegance
Inspired by the electric energy of city skylines and the allure of urban nights, Mirari unveils the Empire State Collection—a celebration of strength, style, and sophistication. This high jewellery line captures the essence of the modern woman, blending bold design with timeless elegance. Mirari’s founder and lead designer, Mira Gulati, lets us in on more details.
Mira Gulati on Mirari’s Empire State Collection: Where architecture meets Art-Deco elegance
What inspired you to blend the architectural essence of metropolitan skylines with high jewellery in the Empire State Collection?
The towering skylines and bold silhouettes of iconic cities served as a powerful muse for the Empire State Collection. 2025 is the year of the 100th anniversary of the Art-Deco movement that became popular after the 1920s. We wanted to translate that structural grandeur and urban rhythm of the jazz age era into wearable art of the modern world. Cities like New York inspire ambition, individuality, and elegance—qualities that mirror the modern woman. By incorporating sharp lines, geometric forms, and luminous accents, we transformed the architectural essence into jewellery that feels both strong and refined. The collection is a tribute to women who navigate their own empires with confidence, grace, and style.
Each piece in the collection seems to tell a story — how do you translate urban energy and modern femininity into tangible design elements?
Urban energy is dynamic, bold, and ever-evolving—much like the women who inspire us. Through angular silhouettes, vibrant gemstone contrasts, and fine detailing, we channel the spirit of the city into each design. Modern femininity is about strength with softness, and we reflect that duality by blending structured forms with fluid curves and vivid hues. Whether it’s the clean lines of a skyline or the bold pop of enamel, every piece balances edge and elegance, turning city stories into personal statements. It’s about capturing the pulse of a metropolis and making it intimate, wearable, and empowering.
Can you walk us through the design process behind one of the collection’s signature pieces, such as the 5th Avenue Spire Lapis Choker?
The 5th Avenue Spire Choker began as a sketch inspired by New York’s architectural marvels, specifically the sharp, elegant angles of Art-Deco skyscrapers. We chose natural carved gemstones like lapiz lazuli, malachite, black onyx for their deep rich hues. The spire motif brings in height, ambition, and drama. We paired it with yellow gold to add warmth and contrast. The final piece is sculptural, luxurious, and bold meant to frame the neckline with presence and grace. Every step, from stone selection to metalwork, was carefully crafted to embody power and timeless glamour.
How does the use of bold gemstones like lapis, onyx, and coral reflect the identity of modern cities and the women who inhabit them?
Each gemstone in the collection symbolises a different facet of modern city life—lapis for depth and wisdom, onyx for power and protection, coral for passion and vibrancy. These bold stones reflect the layered, multifaceted identity of the women who move through metropolitan spaces. Cities are full of contrasts—light and shadow, motion and stillness and these gemstones mirror that energy with their striking tones and symbolic strength. They help us express individuality and emotion, making each piece not just jewellery, but a reflection of the wearer’s spirit and story.
Urban sophistication is a key theme — how do you balance that with timeless elegance to ensure each piece has longevity in both style and meaning?
We design with the belief that true luxury transcends trends. Urban sophistication, with its sleek lines and bold accents, is paired with classic craftsmanship and thoughtful proportion in every piece. We use precious metals and timeless stones to ground even the most modern silhouettes in elegance. The result is jewellery that’s rooted in the now but crafted to last forever. Whether worn today or passed on tomorrow, each piece carries meaning, beauty, and enduring style making it not just fashion, but a legacy.
Mirari is known for its fusion of Indian craftsmanship with global sensibilities — how does the Empire State Collection embody this philosophy?
This collection is a seamless blend of East and West. While the designs are inspired by international cityscapes and contemporary forms, the craftsmanship behind each piece is rooted in traditional Indian artistry. The gemstones are sourced and cut in Jaipur, the Gem capital of India. Our artisans bring decades of expertise in stone carving, setting, enameling, and precision detailing, skills passed down through generations. This heritage gives every modern design a soul, a touch of warmth and depth that only handcrafted work can offer. The Empire State Collection reflects our belief that global design can be deeply personal when shaped by hands that understand beauty and tradition.
The collection moves from ‘boardroom to ballroom’ — how important is versatility in high jewellery today, and how did that influence your design decisions?
Versatility is essential in today’s fast-paced, style-conscious world. Women are constantly shifting roles from professionals to creatives, leaders to hosts and jewellery must keep up. We designed each piece in this collection to make an impact whether worn with a tailored suit or an evening gown. Light weight, balanced proportions, and modular elements allow our pieces to transition effortlessly across occasions. The goal was to create jewellery that doesn’t just sit in a box waiting for a special moment, it lives with you, enhances your day, and transforms with your night.
What role does colour play in this collection?
Colour is the emotional heart of the Empire State Collection. It brings personality, mood, and modernity to each design. Whether it’s the deep blue of lapis, the earthy red of coral, or the sleek black of onyx, every hue has been chosen to convey a certain spirit—boldness, elegance, mystery, or joy. Colour also helps in storytelling, with enamel work adding vibrancy and contrast that reflects the energy of city lights. It’s not just decorative, it’s intentional, expressive, and key to making each piece feel alive and individual.
The collection celebrates individuality — how does Mirari cater to diverse expressions of personal style through variations in materials and design?
We believe luxury should reflect who you are. That’s why the Empire State Collection offers multiple colour options, metal finishes, and stone pairings allowing each piece to resonate with different personal styles. Whether someone prefers bold contrasts or subtle elegance, there’s a variation that speaks to their aesthetic. The designs are versatile enough to suit minimalists and maximalists alike, with a focus on empowering choice. It’s about making high jewellery accessible not just in form, but in personality so every woman can find a piece that feels truly hers.
In what ways do you hope the Empire State Collection empower the women who wear it, beyond just adornment?
This collection is a celebration of bold femininity, strength, and independence. Each design is meant to serve as a symbol of personal victories, dreams, and inner power. We want women to feel seen, confident, and celebrated when they wear our pieces. More than just adornment, these jewels are statements of identity and ambition. Whether worn during a big meeting, a night out, or a quiet moment of self-expression, the collection is there to remind her of her own brilliance. It’s jewellery that doesn’t define her, it reflects her.
