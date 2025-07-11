Reverie by Tyaani weaves Maheep Kapoor’s Victorian dreamscape in gold and gemstones

Like a whispered memory draped in gold, Reverie by Tyaani (by Karan Johar) is a love letter to timeless elegance — where each jewel feels like a poem, and every curve tells a story. Designed by Maheep Kapoor, this collection draws deeply from the rich tapestry of the Victorian era—merging the ethereal charm of the Romantic phase, the bold drama of the Grand, and the free-spirited artistry of the Aesthetic movement. Handcrafted in 18kt gold with uncut diamonds, navratnas, and gemstones, Reverie is an invitation to wear your daydreams with grace, power, and heart.

Reverie by Tyaani: Karan Johar’s jewellery house unveils Maheep Kapoor’s Victorian-inspired masterpiece

This vision naturally ties into the brand’s Forces of Tyaani campaign, which celebrates the nuanced strength and individuality of women redefining success on their terms. Featuring voices like Kalki Koechlin, Shefali Shah, Tillotama Shome, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and Jiya Shankar — each a force in her own right — the campaign mirrors Reverie’s spirit: handcrafted, intentional, and quietly compelling. Together, they invite every woman to embrace jewellery not just as adornment, but as an extension of her story.

The brain behind the collection Reverie, Maheep Kapoor talks to us about the inspiration for this collection, why Kalki Koechlin perfectly symbolises what the edit stands for, and what elevates the collection from jewellery to legacy.

Excerpts: