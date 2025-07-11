Reverie by Tyaani weaves Maheep Kapoor’s Victorian dreamscape in gold and gemstones
Like a whispered memory draped in gold, Reverie by Tyaani (by Karan Johar) is a love letter to timeless elegance — where each jewel feels like a poem, and every curve tells a story. Designed by Maheep Kapoor, this collection draws deeply from the rich tapestry of the Victorian era—merging the ethereal charm of the Romantic phase, the bold drama of the Grand, and the free-spirited artistry of the Aesthetic movement. Handcrafted in 18kt gold with uncut diamonds, navratnas, and gemstones, Reverie is an invitation to wear your daydreams with grace, power, and heart.
Reverie by Tyaani: Karan Johar’s jewellery house unveils Maheep Kapoor’s Victorian-inspired masterpiece
This vision naturally ties into the brand’s Forces of Tyaani campaign, which celebrates the nuanced strength and individuality of women redefining success on their terms. Featuring voices like Kalki Koechlin, Shefali Shah, Tillotama Shome, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and Jiya Shankar — each a force in her own right — the campaign mirrors Reverie’s spirit: handcrafted, intentional, and quietly compelling. Together, they invite every woman to embrace jewellery not just as adornment, but as an extension of her story.
The brain behind the collection Reverie, Maheep Kapoor talks to us about the inspiration for this collection, why Kalki Koechlin perfectly symbolises what the edit stands for, and what elevates the collection from jewellery to legacy.
Excerpts:
You’ve drawn inspiration from all three phases of the Victorian era—Romantic, Grand, and Aesthetic. How did you blend these distinct styles into one cohesive collection?
The Victorian era is incredibly rich and layered, with each phase telling a different story of romance and artistic freedom. Reverie by Tyaani is a dreamscape reimagined in gold and natural uncut diamonds— a collection that dances between Victorian grandeur and modern heirloom artistry. When I was designing this collection, I wanted to create a seamless tapestry that celebrates all three phases — the Romantic period’s delicate, nature-inspired motifs, the Grand period’s bold opulence and use of dramatic gemstones, and the Aesthetic period’s emphasis on art for art’s sake.
Handcrafted in 18kt gold with uncut diamonds and gemstones like emeralds, rubies, tanzanites, and navratnas, every piece in Reverie feels like poetry, both timeless and deeply personal — a symphony of eras, reimagined for today’s modern heirloom lover.
Whether it’s a statement necklace, an intricate ear-cuff, or a delicate bangle, each jewel invites you to step into your reverie — a personal daydream, meant to transport you to the heart of Victorian romance.
What was the initial spark or moment that made you say, ‘This is the story I want to tell through jewellery’?
For me, inspiration often begins with an emotion rather than an object. The initial spark for Reverie came when I was looking through old family heirlooms — pieces that carried not just beauty, but stories, secrets, and memories. I was deeply moved by how jewellery can hold an entire era within it, like a tiny time capsule.
When I thought of the Victorian era, I imagined not just the grandeur and opulence, but the hidden love letters, the garden parties, the quiet moments of self-adornment — all so deeply romantic and expressive. That’s when I knew: I wanted to tell a story of timeless romance, artful craftsmanship, and personal poetry.
As the world of jewellery evolves, we’re witnessing a shift in how women see and wear fine jewellery. With Reverie, I aimed to move beyond traditional bridal or festive narratives and instead create a culture of everyday luxury — one that feels intimate, emotional, and deeply personal.
The floral motifs and ‘charmingly uneven’ gemstone placements feel very intentional. Can you talk us through the philosophy behind that artistic choice?
I’ve always believed that true beauty lies in imperfection. The floral motifs and ‘charmingly uneven’ gemstone placements are my way of embracing that philosophy. In nature, no two flowers are ever the same — each petal, each curve carries its own quiet story. I wanted to capture that organic, almost spontaneous quality in Reverie.
The intentionally uneven uncut diamond settings and asymmetrical gemstone arrangements reflect life’s natural rhythm — imperfect, unpredictable, yet deeply beautiful. Instead of creating something rigidly symmetrical or overly polished, these details allow each piece to feel alive, almost like it’s blooming on the wearer. To me, this approach celebrates individuality and personal expression. It’s about creating jewellery that feels intimate and soulful, not just ornamental.
Each Victorian phase has its own mood and emotion. Which one resonates with you the most, personally — and how did that influence your designs?
Each phase of the Victorian era is beautiful in its way, but if I had to pick, the Romantic period is closest to my heart. I’ve always loved pieces that feel soft, feminine, and inspired by nature — there’s a quiet charm to them that speaks to me.
That influence shows up a lot in Reverie — you’ll see it in the floral details, the delicate shapes, and the way the gemstones are set to feel almost organic. Even though we’ve combined elements from all three phases, it’s the Romantic mood that sets the tone for the whole collection.
Why was Kalki Koechlin chosen as the muse/face for this collection?
Kalki felt like the perfect muse for Reverie because she embodies everything this collection stands for — elegance, individuality, and a certain quiet strength. She has this rare ability to feel timeless yet modern at the same time, and she carries herself with such honesty and grace.
When we thought about the next Force of Tyaani, Kalki naturally came to mind. She doesn’t just wear jewellery beautifully — she gives it meaning, she tells a story through it. That’s exactly what Reverie is about: celebrating women who are multi-layered, expressive, and unafraid to embrace every side of themselves.
Through Forces of Tyaani, we’re honoring women who define their own narratives and inspire others to do the same. With Kalki, it felt like the perfect moment to introduce Reverie — a collection that invites every woman to step into her own story, in her own unique way.
Did you find any parallels between traditional Indian jewellery aesthetics and Victorian jewellery while working on this collection?
There are so many beautiful parallels between traditional Indian jewellery and Victorian jewellery. Both share a love for intricate details, floral motifs, and the idea of jewellery as more than just an accessory — it’s a statement of personality and emotion.
In our earlier collections like Glow and Inaayt, we celebrated very traditional, classic Indian forms and techniques. With Reverie, I wanted to bring that same richness and storytelling, but through a Victorian lens. For example, the uncut art form, the use of naturally uncut diamonds, and the way we layer gemstones — these are all very much a part of our Indian jewellery heritage too.
So while the inspiration came from the Victorian era, the soul of the collection still feels very Indian at heart. That blend is what makes Reverie special — it’s a meeting point of cultures and eras, designed to feel timeless and personal.
This collection includes everything from ear-cuffs to maang tikkas —each piece exuding opulence. How do you envision women styling these pieces in modern settings?
Reverie as a collection is highly versatile and can be paired with both traditional and contemporary outfits. Its elegant designs and sparkling stones make it suitable for various occasions, adding a touch of vintage charm to any modern attire.
I don’t think jewellery should be locked away for just weddings or big occasions. That’s not how women live today. With Reverie, I wanted pieces that feel luxurious, yes, but also wearable.
You can wear the ear-cuffs with a blazer and jeans, throw on a maang tikka for a mehendi and keep the rest of the look super minimal. It’s about finding your own way to wear it. Women today know how to mix things up. tradition with trend, statement with subtleness, and that’s exactly how I see these pieces being styled.
The use of uncut diamonds, navratnas, and tanzanites is exquisite. How did you decide which gemstones would best complement the spirit of the Victorian age?
I wanted the jewellery to reflect a sense of joy—infused with humour, happiness, and colour. Uncut diamond was a natural choice because of its raw brilliance — it has that old-world charm that instantly feels regal and timeless. Navratnas felt right because they carry such rich symbolism in Indian culture, and they add a vibrant, almost mystical touch that makes each piece feel personal.
Tanzanites and other coloured gemstones, like emeralds and rubies, helped create that bold yet romantic palette that was so prominent in Victorian jewellery. They allowed us to play with contrast and depth, while still keeping the pieces soft and feminine.
By borrowing from traditional Victorian styles and reimagining them into more wearable, everyday pieces, we’ve struck a chord, not just with designers who admire vintage aesthetics, but with clients who are seeking jewellery that blends heritage with individuality.
Victorian jewellery was often symbolic. Do any of the pieces in your collection carry deeper meanings or stories behind them?
In Reverie, many of the floral motifs represent new beginnings and growth, which is something I personally connect with deeply. The use of certain gemstones also carries a lot of meaning. For example, emeralds stand for renewal and hope, while rubies are often seen as symbols of passion and strength. Navratnas bring in that sense of balance and protection, something that has always been important in Indian jewellery too. Even the slightly uneven, organic placements are intentional — they reflect individuality and the idea that beauty doesn’t always have to be perfectly symmetrical. Each piece in Reverie is designed to feel like it holds a little story, so that when someone wears it, they can make it their own.
Your collection has a striking ‘old-world elegance’ yet feels very contemporary. How do you strike that balance between tradition and trend?
The Victorian era was rooted in timeless detailing, ornate, romantic, and rich in symbolism. With Reverie, we’ve drawn from those historical design cues and reimagined them through a contemporary lens. By blending refined craftsmanship with dynamic gemstone palettes and soft antique finishes, the pieces strike a balance between nostalgia and modernity. It’s in these thoughtful contrasts, vintage-inspired intricacy paired with bold colours and modern silhouettes, that the collection finds its rhythm.
Craftsmanship is clearly at the heart of this collection. Can you tell us more about the artisans who brought your vision to life?
Reverie is as much a tribute to craftsmanship as it is to design. Inspired by the Victorian era’s romantic intricacies, our artisans approached each piece with an almost archival sensitivity, studying historical motifs and translating them into wearable art. Every curve, every floral flourish, and every stone setting was executed with remarkable precision. These are master craftsmen who have spent decades honing their skills, and it shows in the finesse of the final creation. The delicate detailing, especially in uncut settings, requires a rare hand, one that understands both tradition and innovation.
What makes Reverie truly exquisite is the human touch, full of patience, accuracy, and respect for the art, which elevates the collection from jewellery to legacy.
Why was 18kt gold the metal of choice for this line, and what makes it ideal for showcasing such intricate designs?
For a collection like Reverie, where each piece is a tapestry of gemstones, textures, and fine floral motifs, 18 kt gold provides the ideal canvas. It strikes the perfect balance between luxury and craftsmanship, a rich hue that complements the antique charm of polki while offering the strength needed for intricate detailing. Its malleability supports the craftsmanship needed to bring our vision of Victorian-inspired heirlooms to life, making every jewel not just wearable art, but a legacy.
How involved was Karan Johar in shaping or refining the vision for this particular Tyaani collection?
Karan’s always involved and not in a surface way. He really feels things, you know? With Reverie, he kept saying, ‘Let’s make sure it’s not just pretty, it has to mean something.’ That stayed with me through the whole process.
He has this beautiful way of grounding the collection in emotion. We’d be talking about a necklace, and suddenly the conversation would turn into ‘Who is she? What does this piece say about her?’ It made me look at the designs differently.
So yes, I designed it, but he helped shape the feeling behind it. That’s always been his strength, making everything feel like a story.
You’ve worn and been surrounded by luxury jewellery for years. How does this collection reflect your personal style and evolution as a designer?
I’ve been surrounded by luxury jewellery my whole life, but Reverie feels especially personal. It reflects where I am today, drawn to pieces that are rich in story, but refined in their presence.
This collection brings together two worlds. I love the romance of old-world craftsmanship and the clarity of modern design. The Victorian floral detailing, the hand-set uncut diamonds, the gemstones, every element was chosen with care. I wanted each piece to feel like a quiet heirloom, something you wear today but pass on tomorrow.
As a designer, Reverie marks an evolution for me, less about grandiosity, and more about meaning. It’s beautiful with depth, and that’s what I hope women feel when they wear it.
What do you hope women feel when they wear a piece from Reverie —what emotion or message do you want to leave with them?
We hope women feel like they’re wearing a memory. Carrying a piece from Reverie goes beyond nostalgia. It becomes an anchor to one’s own timeless and personal story, told through the language of heritage and history.
These aren’t just jewels; they’re fragments of feeling. We want every woman to feel connected to herself, to her past, to something powerfully her own.
You’ve built a career in fashion and jewellery, and now Shanaya is carving her path in cinema. How do you think your individual journeys influence and support each other?
It’s such a full-circle moment for me. I’ve spent years building my world in fashion and jewellery, and now watching Shanaya carve her own path in cinema, it’s emotional in the best way.
Even though our journeys are different, there’s a deep overlap. We’re both in creative spaces where identity, self-expression, and hard work matter. I think we quietly inspire each other, she brings a fresh perspective to my world, and I hope I’ve shown her the value of building something with purpose and patience.
There’s this silent support system between us. We push each other to grow, to stay authentic, and to lead with heart and that, to me, is the most special part.
Prices start from INR 1,00,000. Available online.
